2026 Belmont Stakes payouts, prize money: What winner, top five horses earned at final Triple Crown race

Golden Tempo's dominance over mile-and-a-quarter tracks continued on Saturday as the Kentucky Derby winner made it 2-for-2 in Triple Crown races this year, running away to a victory on Saturday evening at Saratoga Race Course for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

Golden Tempo (6-1), racing from the outside gate 9, outran Commandment (6-1) and morning line favorite Renegade (8/5) in a late kick down the closing stretch to claim the second win of the Triple Crown for owner Vinnie Viola, trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz.

After earning $3.1 million for the win in Louisville, Golden Tempo brought in $1.2 million from the $2 million total purse at Belmont, while paying out big for bettors who chose to back the Derby winner once again in New York.

2026 Belmont Stakes purse breakdown

The Belmont Stakes pays out eight places from its $2 million purse, meaning in 2026 only one horse left the track without earning anything back from the $30,000 total entry fee. Golden Tempo's victory brings its total Triple Crown earnings to $4.3 million for the year, as it became the second straight horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes while skipping the Preakness after Sovereignty did the same in 2025.

1st place: Golden Tempo ($1.2 million)

2nd place: Commandment ($360,000)

3rd place: Renegade ($200,000)

4th place: Chief Wallabee ($100,000)

5th place: Emerging Market ($60,000)

6th place: Growth Equity ($40,000)

7th place: Vitruvian Man ($20,000)

8th place: Ottinho ($20,000)

2026 Belmont Stakes betting payouts

9-Golden Tempo WIN: $14.00 PLACE: $7.32 SHOW: $3.88

7-Commandment PLACE: $7.02 SHOW: $4.08

4-Renegade SHOW: $2.52

$2.00 Exacta (9-7) $111.34

$1.00 Trifecta (9-7-4) $102.64

$1.00 Superfecta (9-7-4-3) $2,379