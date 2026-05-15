A red-hot filly in Jumping the Gun is the 3-1 favorite for Friday's 10-horse field 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Laurel Park in Maryland. A 3-year-old daughter of Gun Runner, Jumping the Gun has three wins, two seconds and one third in six career starts. But she finished second in her only career graded stakes start. Post time for the Grade-2 race is set for 6:14 p.m. ET, with the forecast calling for a temperature right around 70 degrees.

Braken Poppa (7-2), My Miss Mo (7-2), A.P.'s Girl (5-1) and Holly's Holiday (6-1) round out the top five on the 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds board. Majestic Lucia is at 12-1, while Ivy Girl and Haute Diva are both at 15-1. Before making any 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Gene Menez.

Claim the latest DK Horse promo code to win a share of $151,000 if you wager $5 on the winning horse:

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet. In 2024, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In last year's Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes approaching, Menez is sharing his 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes betting picks and 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes picks: He is fading Jumping the Gun, even though she is the 3-1 favorite. She won her first three career races, but is winless in her past three, including a third-place finish at the Weber City Miss in April

Another suprise: Menez is high on My Miss Mo, who is getting 7-2 odds "She'll be the one to catch," Menez told SportsLine. My Miss Mo has registered one win, three second-place finishes and one fourth in five races. In her first race at the MSW at Gulfstream Park, she took second behind Flowko.

She followed that up with a win at the MSW at Gulfstream Park in November. She dipped to fourth at the December Sandpiper LS, but rebounded with second-place finishes at the 2026 Davona Dale and the 2026 Gulfstream Park Oaks in March. Menez is using My Miss Mo prominently in his wagers. See who to back at SportsLine.

Bet the Preakness Stakes at 1/ST BET, where you can get up to $500 in wagering credits, more than double the national offer, with promo code 500BET:

How to make 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes picks, bets

Menez's top pick is a horse who has "more left in the tank." He also is high on a big double-digit longshot who is "finally fit." Menez is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, all from the expert who nailed last year's Kentucky Derby by hammering the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout.

2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds