The last ticket to the Final Four will be punched on Sunday evening as the Duke Blue Devils take on the UConn Huskies in a 2026 Elite Eight matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Duke (35-2), the top seed in the East Region, is coming off an 80-75 Friday Sweet 16 victory over St. John's. No. 2 UConn (32-5) knocked off Michigan State by a score of 67-63 in the Sweet 16. Duke won the last matchup between the programs in 2014.

Tipoff is at 5:05 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Duke holds a 5-4 all-time edge between the programs. The Blue Devils are a 5.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Duke odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. The Blue Devils are at -238 on the money line (risk $238 to win $100). Before making any Duke vs. UConn picks, check out what SportsLine college basketball expert Bob Konarski has to say.

Konarski specializes in college basketball, displaying in-depth knowledge of hundreds of Division I teams. He is a regular presence in the SportsLine Discord, co-hosts a weekly X Spaces with fellow CBB expert Tom Casale and can be seen on the "Early Edge" breaking down his college hoops plays. He enters the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on a 44-28 run on college basketball picks, returning more than 13 units during that span.

Now, Konarski has his sights set on UConn vs. Duke, and just revealed his Elite Eight picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Konarski's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for Duke vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Duke spread: Duke -5.5 UConn vs. Duke over/under: 134.5 points UConn vs. Duke money line: Duke -238, UConn +194 UConn vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. Duke TV: CBS

Top Duke vs. UConn predictions

Konarski has analyzed UConn vs. Duke and is going Under on the point total (134.5). The Under has dominated all year for the Blue Devils with a 24-13 record, hitting in 65% of games. UConn has also leaned under to the tune of it having a 20-17 record on the year. Four of the Huskies last five games have gone under, while the Under has hit in two of the last three Duke contests.

Additionally, the Under is 9-5 for the Huskies versus non-conference opponents on the season. As for Duke, the Under sports a 7-4 record in neutral-site games for the Blue Devils. Given the trends -- both season-long and recently -- Konarski leans Under in this Elite Eight matchup. You can see his UConn vs. Duke spread picks at SportsLine.

How to make UConn vs. Duke picks

Konarski has also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. UConn in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. UConn spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 44-28 roll on his college basketball best bets, and find out.