No. 1 seeds will match up in the 2026 Final Four as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. Both teams have dominated throughout the 2026 NCAA Tournament, winning each of their 2026 March Madness games by at least 12 points. Michigan (35-3) won the Midwest Region and knocked off Tennessee, 95-62, in the Elite Eight. Arizona (36-2) claimed the West Region and defeated Purdue, 79-64, on Saturday. The Wolverines are seeking their eighth title game appearance, while the Wildcats are aiming for their third.

Tipoff is at 8:49 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Arizona picks, check out the Arizona vs. Michigan predictions from SportsLine's Bob Konarski.

Konarski specializes in college basketball, displaying in-depth knowledge of hundreds of Division I teams. He is a regular presence in the SportsLine Discord, co-hosts a weekly X Spaces with fellow CBB expert Tom Casale and can be seen on the "Early Edge" breaking down his college hoops plays. He enters the NCAA Tournament Final Four on a 44-28 run on college basketball picks, returning more than 13 units during that span.

Now, Konarski has his sights set on Arizona vs. Michigan, and just revealed his Final Four picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Konarski's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for Michigan vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -1.5 Arizona vs. Michigan over/under: 157.5 points Arizona vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -112, Arizona -108 Arizona vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Arizona vs. Michigan TV: TBS

Top Michigan vs. Arizona predictions

Konarski has analyzed Arizona vs. Michigan and is going Over on the point total (157.5). The Wolverines have gone Over the total in three of their four NCAA Tournament games. Arizona, meanwhile, is 5-3 to the Over in its last eight total games.

"Each offense is capable of going on big runs and even though these are two of the top defenses in the country, it's difficult to see how each team doesn't get into high 70s with their efficient offensive capabilities," Konarski said. You can see his Michigan vs. Arizona spread picks at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona vs. Michigan picks

Konarski has also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Arizona in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Final Four, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 44-28 roll on his college basketball best bets, and find out.