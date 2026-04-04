The third-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini will battle the second-seeded UConn Huskies for the right to play in the 2026 NCAA Tournament national championship game when they clash on Saturday. Illinois is coming off a 71-59 win over Iowa in the Elite Eight on Saturday, while Connecticut defeated Duke 73-72 on a last-second shot last Sunday to advance. The Fighting Illini (28-8), who are in the Final Four for the sixth time and for the first time since 2005, are looking to win their first-ever national championship. The Huskies (33-5), who are in the Final Four for the eighth time, are looking to win their seventh national title, all coming since 1999.

The game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET. Illinois is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Illinois vs. UConn odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any Illinois vs. UConn picks, check out what SportsLine college basketball expert Bob Konarski has to say.

Konarski specializes in college basketball, displaying in-depth knowledge of hundreds of Division I teams. He is a regular presence in the SportsLine Discord, co-hosts a weekly X Spaces with fellow CBB expert Tom Casale and can be seen on the "Early Edge" breaking down his college hoops plays. He enters the Final Four on a 44-28 run on college basketball spread picks, returning more than 13 units.

Now, Konarski has his sights set on Illinois vs. UConn, and just revealed his Final Four picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Konarski's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for Connecticut vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. UConn spread: Illinois -1.5 Illinois vs. UConn over/under: 139.5 points Illinois vs. UConn money line: Illinois -130, UConn +109 Illinois vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Illinois vs. UConn TV: TBS

Top Illinois vs. UConn predictions

Konarski is going Over on the point total (139.5). Both teams have explosive offenses, as Illinois ranks No. 24 in the nation in scoring at 83.8 points per game. The Fighting Illini also have the ninth-best point differential among NCAA Division I teams at plus-15.1. UConn, meanwhile, is 15th in the country in point differential at plus-11.9.

Five players average at least 10.2 points for Illinois, with Keaton Wagler leading the way with 17.9 points. UConn, meanwhile, is led by Tarris Reed Jr. at 14.7 points per game as five Huskies average at least 10.4 points. Konarski likes the Over in this spot. You can see his spread picks at SportsLine.

How to make UConn vs. Illinois picks

Konarski has also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Illinois in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Final Four, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 44-28 roll on his college basketball spread picks, and find out.