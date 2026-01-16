The 2026 Kentucky Derby futures pool No. 3 will be open for wagering from Friday, January 16 at noon ET through Sunday, January 18 at 6 p.m. ET. This will be the third of six Future Wager pools for the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Bettors who are trying to secure favorable 2026 Kentucky Derby odds can increase their expected value by signing up at the top horse racing apps and unlocking lucrative welcome bonuses. Here is a Kentucky Derby futures pool No. 3 betting guide. Use the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $400 bonus today:

2026 Kentucky Derby futures pool odds

The third Kentucky Derby futures pool offered by Churchill Downs opens on Friday. The Kentucky Derby odds can shift until the pool closes at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, which is something for horse racing bettors to keep in mind.

There are generally larger payouts available in the futures pools than in race-day betting, as all bets are final, even if your horse does not wind up running in the Derby. Here are the opening odds for Kentucky Derby horses listed at 20-1 or shorter.

All other 3-year-olds (4-1)

With the Kentucky Derby still months away, the field is listed as the favorite at this stage. This option pays out if any other horse not listed in the current Kentucky Derby pool wins the Run for the Roses.

Ted Noffey (6-1)

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Del Mar to cap off an unbeaten 2-year-old campaign. Ted Noffey also won the 2025 Hopeful (G1) and 2025 Breeders' Futurity (G1). His first race in 2026 could come in the 2026 Holy Bull (G3) on Jan. 31.

Paladin (10-1)

Paladin won both of his races last year, including the 2025 Remsen Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct. He is trained by Chad Brown, who has two Preakness Stakes victories and multiple Breeders' Cup wins. Paladin's first race of the year could be the 2026 Risen Star (G2) on Feb. 14.

Cannoneer (15-1)

Cannoneer raced twice at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old, finishing third in his debut before winning a seven-furlong race in November. Trainer Brad Cox won the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun and also won the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality.

Steps for how to bet Kentucky Derby futures pools

2026 Kentucky Derby futures pool schedule