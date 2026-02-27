Bob Baffert's quest to have the most outright trainer wins in Kentucky Derby history is poised to continue at the Kentucky Derby 2026 on Saturday, May 2. The six-time winner has numerous 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Plutarch, who won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Litmus Test, who claimed the Los Alamitos Futurity. The Hall of Famer's last Run for the Roses victory came in 2020, as winning the Kentucky Derby 2026 would move Baffert out of a tie with Ben A. Jones for the most Derby wins.

However, the top of the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds features horses outside of Baffert's barn. Paladin is the 9-1 favorite, followed by Nearly (10-1) and Canaletto (15-1). Baffert's thoroughbred with the shortest horse racing odds is Brant at 26-1.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. The horse is 3-for-3 in his career, including a pair of G2 victories, but his trainer is 0-for-9 in his Kentucky Derby career. Chad Brown has hit the board just three times with his nine Derby starters, while he's had three starters finish 9th or worse, which doesn't include a fourth that did not finish the race.

Paladin won the Risen Star Stakes in mid-February, just as his sire, Gun Runner, did in 2016. However, the latter came up short at The Run for the Roses, finishing third. Gun Runner failed to win each of his first four G1 races, while Paladin's grandsire, Tapit, placed ninth in his Derby attempt. With an unproven trainer at this race and not the strongest pedigree, the favorite is one to fade at Churchill Downs. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. He had an impressive win in his debut race at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 25, flashing a 110 speed figure over 1 mile. Canaletto also has pedigree on his side as the son of G1 winner Into Mischief and a half-brother to Sandman, who won the Arkansas Derby last year.

Canaletto is trained by Chad Brown, whose five Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Trainer are tied for the second-most all-time. Brown has finished in the money with two of his last three Derby starters, as Sierra Leone was runner-up (2024) and Zandon placed third (2022). He had another runner-up in 2018 with Good Magic, so the combination of connections plus pedigree has Demling liking this Kentucky Derby longshot.

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2026 Kentucky Derby odds