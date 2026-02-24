The 152nd edition of The Run for the Roses is approaching, as the Kentucky Derby 2026 will take place on Saturday, May 2. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., will host this Grade 1 race over its 1 1/4-mile dirt track. Open only to 3-year-old horses, the 2026 Kentucky Derby field will have up to 20 thoroughbreds. Last year's running set an all-time record for betting handle, and it's never too early to analyze the Kentucky Derby odds.

Paladin, saddled by 5-time trainer of the year Chad Brown, is the 9-1 favorite and only horse at single-digits to utilize in your 2026 Kentucky Derby bets. Close behind him is Nearly (10-1), who won the Holy Bull Stakes, with other 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders including Canaletto (15-1), Renegade (16-1) and Silent Tactic (19-1). Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. The horse is 3-for-3 in his career, including a pair of G2 victories, but his trainer is 0-for-9 in his Kentucky Derby career. Chad Brown has hit the board just three times with his nine Derby starters, while he's had three starters finish 9th or worse, which doesn't include a fourth that did not finish the race.

Paladin won the Risen Star Stakes in mid-February, just as his sire, Gun Runner, did in 2016. However, the latter came up short at The Run for the Roses, finishing third. Gun Runner failed to win each of his first four G1 races, while Paladin's grandsire, Tapit, placed ninth in his Derby attempt. With an unproven trainer at this race and not the strongest pedigree, the favorite is one to fade at Churchill Downs. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. Canaletto had one of the most impressive runs at Gulfstream Park this winter, cruising to a victory in a maiden special weight race on Jan. 25. He overwhelmingly posted the best speed figure in that race, dominating Lost Money and Autobahn.

Canaletto could see his odds move dramatically, possibly into the single digits, with a strong showing at the Fountain of Youth Stakes on February 28. Now is the time to jump on this horse in the Kentucky Derby futures odds 2026.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds