Veteran trainer Todd Pletcher is no stranger to success. The 58-year-old has over 5,700 career wins, including two Kentucky Derby and four Belmont Stakes winners. Pletcher's top horse in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field is Renegade, the 4-1 favorite, just ahead of Commandment at 7-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Other 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders include The Puma (12-1), Chief Wallabee (13-1), Emerging Market (15-1) and Potente (16-1).

Pletcher is confident Renegade can give him his first win at the Kentucky Derby since Always Dreaming won in 2017. Super Saver gave Pletcher his first Derby winner in 2010. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Chief Wallabee (13-1) even though he's one of the favorites. Despite winning his first race back in January, the 13-1 favorite has been trending in the wrong direction. At the 2026 Fountain of Youth on Feb. 28, he placed second behind Commandment, another Kentucky Derby favorite. He placed third two weeks ago at the 1 1/8-mile 2026 Florida Derby, finishing behind Commandment and The Puma.



Chief Wallabee is trained by William I. Mott, who has had recent success at the Kentucky Derby. He trained last year's winner - Sovereignty - who also won the 2025 Belmont Stakes. His other Derby winner was Country House in 2019. Despite those wins, Demling doesn't see Chief Wallabee equaling that success and advises there is value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Fulleffort, even though he's a longshot at 23-1. Fulleffort has already raced seven times and has not finished lower than fourth in any of them. The fourth-place finish came in his first race back in July.

Since August, he has registered three wins and two second-place finishes. Last month, Fulleffort was impressive in the 1 1/8-mile Jeff Ruby Steaks, taking first in 1:49.94. He was runner-up in the John Battaglia Memorial in February and was second at the 2026 Leonatus in January. With those results, Demling is confident Fulleffort is a solid choice at this year's Run for the Roses. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on an epic double-digit longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds