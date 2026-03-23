With Kentucky Derby prep races unfolding in the coming weeks, the 2026 Kentucky Derby field is beginning to solidify. It is the country's most recognizable annual horse race, and the Kentucky Derby 2026 marks the 152nd edition of the "Run for the Roses." This year's race is on Saturday, May 2 from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with 20 horses and two alternates to be drawn the week before.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby odds list Paladin as the 9-1 favorite after wins at the Risen Star Stakes and the Remsen Stakes. His next race is the Blue Grass Stakes in April. Other potential 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders include Nearly (10-1) and Canaletto (15-1). Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. Paladin started his racing career by winning the one-mile dirt-fast Msw in October. He followed that up with a win at the 2025 Remsen at the 1 1/8-mile dirt-fast track in December. In February, he clipped Chip Honcho to win the 2026 Risen Star race on the 1 1/8-mile dirt-fast track.

Despite this early success, Paladin's trainer is 0-for-9 in his Kentucky Derby career, a major concern for Demling. Another red flag is Paladin's sire is Gun Runner, who also won the Risen Star Stakes in 2016. However, when it came to the Run for the Roses, Gun Runner finished third. With the Kentucky Derby 2026 fast approaching, Demling is questioning Paladin's connections and pedigree. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. He finished third at the Tampa Bay Derby last time out. While his connections were hopeful he would win that race, it was an tight finish with Canaletto and Further Ado finishing virtually even, less than a full length behind The Puma.

"A half-brother to Sandman, the son of Into Mischief broke his maiden with an impressive win in his debut on Jan. 25," Demling told SportsLine. "Has the looks of a superstar in the making." He is expected to run next at the Lexington Stakes in April. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make Kentucky Derby futures bets TwinSpires here:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a massive double-digit longshot who could be the best of a "barnful of standouts." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds