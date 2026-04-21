All of the 2026 Kentucky Derby prep races are now complete, and the field for the Run for the Roses will be drawn on Saturday, April 25. Brad Cox has the two horses that accumulated the most points during the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2026, with Commandment leading the way and Further Ado second. However, last year saw Sovereignty rack up the sixth most points in prep races before prevailing at Churchill Downs. Thus, you'll need to look at more than just prep points when making 2026 Kentucky Derby bets for Saturday, May 2.

Renegade (4-1) who is third in the Derby standings, is first in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. He's followed by Commandment (7-1), as the only two with single-digit horse racing odds. Other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses include The Puma (12-1) Chief Wallabee (13-1), and Further Ado (17-1). Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Chief Wallabee (10-1) even though he's one of the favorites. Despite winning his first race back in January, the 13-1 favorite has been trending in the wrong direction. At the 2026 Fountain of Youth on Feb. 28, he placed second behind Commandment, another Kentucky Derby favorite. He placed third two weeks ago at the 1 1/8-mile 2026 Florida Derby, finishing behind Commandment and The Puma.



Chief Wallabee is trained by William I. Mott, who has had recent success at the Kentucky Derby. He trained last year's winner - Sovereignty - who also won the 2025 Belmont Stakes. His other Derby winner was Country House in 2019. Despite those wins, Demling doesn't see Chief Wallabee equaling that success and advises there is value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Fulleffort, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. Saddled by Louisville native Brad Cox, the trainer prevailed as a Kentucky Derby rookie in 2021 with Mandaloun. Cox has had a horse hit the board at the Derby in each of the last three years, and Fulleffort has pedigree on his side, in addition to a world-class trainer. The horse was sired by Liam's Map, who won six of his last seven starts, including a pair of Grade I events.



Fulleffort also has his own merits to make him a Kentucky Derby sleeper. He has three wins and a pair of runners-up over his last five starts, and he counts himself as a graded stakes winner, courtesy of claiming the Jeff Ruby Steaks. Fulleffort has only raced on a synthetic surface as a 3-year-old, but the same was said about Rich Strike in 2022, who followed up his third place at the Ruby Steaks with a first place at the Kentucky Derby. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds