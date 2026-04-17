With the 2026 Kentucky Derby just over three weeks away, there is more clarity concerning this year's field. That means now is the perfect time to lock in value for the May 2 race before it's too late. Renegade enters as the 2026 Kentucky Derby favorite at 4-1. Other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses include Commandment (7-1), The Puma (12-1), Chief Wallabee (13-1) and Emerging Market (15-1).

Renegade appears to be peaking at the right time, having won his last two races. He took first in the 1 1/16-mile Sam F. Davis on February 7 and followed that up with a win in the Arkansas Derby on a 1 1/8-mile dirt-fast track. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Chief Wallabee (13-1) even though he's one of the favorites. Earlier Kentucky Derby futures had Chief Wallbee with even lower odds heading into the spring. The Bill Mott-trained colt's outlook has faded a bit after losing twice to Commandment, once in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and again in the Florida Derby. The Puma also overtook him in the Florida Derby as Chief Wallabee settled for third.

Demling called Chief Wallabee's first career win in January "eye-catching." The fact that he wasn't able to win one of the top prep races, however, brings a bit of concern, which is a big reason why Demling has Chief Wallabee barely hitting the board. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Fulleffort, even though he's a longshot at 23-1. Fulleffort has already raced seven times and has not finished lower than fourth in any of them. The fourth-place finish came in his first race back in July.

Since August, he has registered three wins and two second-place finishes. Last month, Fulleffort was impressive in the 1 1/8-mile Jeff Ruby Steaks, taking first in 1:49.94. He was runner-up in the John Battaglia Memorial in February and was second at the 2026 Leonatus in January. With those results, Demling is confident Fulleffort is a solid choice at this year's Run for the Roses. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on an epic double-digit longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds