Fulleffort prevailed recently at the Jeff Ruby Steaks, while Emerging Market claimed the Louisiana Derby ahead of the Kentucky Derby 2026. Other anticipated 2026 Kentucky Derby prep races include the Santa Anita Derby and Wood Memorial Stakes on April 4. The 2026 Kentucky Derby takes place four weeks later on Saturday, May 2 from Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Further Ado won a prep race at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old, but he's a 24-1 horse racing longshot in the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2026 Kentucky Derby favorite is Paladin (9-1), who is undefeated across three starts. Other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses who could be in the field include Nearly (10-1), Canaletto (15-1) and Renegade (16-1). Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. Even though he's won all three of his starts, Paladin has yet to display the type of speed progression you'd want to see from the favored horse. His top speed figure in his racing debut was 112 back in Oct. 2025, and he's yet to top that number in his ensuing two races. The races will only get longer from here on out, so if Paladin is not getting any faster, then that's a bit of a concern.

Paladin's sire, Gun Runner, had a valiant effort at the 2016 Kentucky Derby but ultimately placed third. Gun Runner didn't win any of his first four G1 races, nor did he win any of his first three races at a 1 1/4 miles distance. Thus, there are also some pedigree concerns involving Paladin. Add in that his trainer, Chad Brown, has never won the Kentucky Derby, and the horse is one to fade with Kentucky Derby bets. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. He finished third at the Tampa Bay Derby last time out. While his connections were hopeful he would win that race, it was an tight finish with Canaletto and Further Ado finishing virtually even, less than a full length behind The Puma.

"A half-brother to Sandman, the son of Into Mischief broke his maiden with an impressive win in his debut on Jan. 25," Demling told SportsLine. "Has the looks of a superstar in the making." He is expected to run next at the Lexington Stakes in April. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make Kentucky Derby futures bets TwinSpires here:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a massive double-digit longshot who could be the best of a "barnful of standouts." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds