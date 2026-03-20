The 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 2, and the field is beginning to round out. For the 152nd edition of the Run for the Roses, Paladin is the 9-1 favorite among the prospective 2026 Kentucky Derby horses. The Grade 1 race from Churchill Downs in Louisville will be run on a 1 ¼-mile dirt track and is open to only 3-year-old horses. The 2026 Kentucky Derby field could have as many as 20 horses in it.

Besides Paladin, 2026 Kentucky Derby favorites include Nearly at 10-1, Canaletto at 15-1 and Renegade at 16-1. Silent Tactic is listed at 19-1. As the race gets closer, the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds are sure to change. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. Paladin started his racing career by winning the one-mile dirt-fast Msw in October. He followed that up with a win at the 2025 Remsen at the 1 1/8-mile dirt-fast track in December. In February, he clipped Chip Honcho to win the 2026 Risen Star race on the 1 1/8-mile dirt-fast track.

Despite this early success, Paladin's trainer is 0-for-9 in his Kentucky Derby career, a major concern for Demling. Another red flag is Paladin's sire is Gun Runner, who also won the Risen Star Stakes in 2016. However, when it came to the Run for the Roses, Gun Runner finished third. With the Kentucky Derby 2026 fast approaching, Demling is questioning Paladin's connections and pedigree. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. Canaletto has run just two races, but has been impressive. He finished first on the mile-long dirt-fast MSW in January in dominant fashion with a time of 1:36.28. He beat Lost Money and Autobahn, who took second and third, respectively.

Canaletto followed that up with a third-place finish at the 1 1/16-mile 2026 Tampa Bay Derby on March 7 in 1:43.23. He is trained by Chad C. Brown. With spring fast approaching, now would be a good time to jump on Demling's Kentucky Derby futures odds for an optimal return. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make Kentucky Derby futures bets TwinSpires here:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a massive double-digit longshot who could be the best of a "barnful of standouts." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds