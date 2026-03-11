The 152nd Run for the Roses is just a few short weeks away. That means the Kentucky Derby field is starting to garner attention. Among the early 2026 Kentucky Derby favorites already turning heads is Paladin, who is at 9-1. Nearly is at 10-1, followed by Canaletto at 15-1, and Renegade at 16-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Because it is early, however, the 2026 Kentucky Derby field is bound to change as the race draws closer. That's why now is the best time to find value ahead of the Kentucky Derby 2026. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets to wager on almost any track by clicking here:

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. The biggest reason is pedigree. Paladin is the son of Gun Runner, who had a lot of success, but not at the Derby distance of 1 ¼ miles. Gun runner was 0-3 at that distance until just before turning 5 years old.

Another strike against the favorite is his trainer, Chad Brown. Despite being one of the winningest trainers around, he has had zero success at the Kentucky Derby, going 0-9. To make matters worse, Brown-trained horses have finished outside the top eight four times, while just three have finished inside the top three. Even though Paladin has talent, Demling sees better Kentucky Derby options available elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. With just one race to his credit, Canaletto is somewhat of an unknown. What he showed, however, was impressive after he dominated at Gulfstream Park on January 25, posting a 1:36.28 time in his 1-mile maiden special weight race, finishing well ahead of Lost Money and Autobahn.

Demling says Canaletto has the "looks of a superstar in the making" and also loves his bloodline. He is a half-brother to Sandman and the son of Into Mischief, who won three of his six career starts. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make Kentucky Derby futures bets TwinSpires here:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a massive double-digit longshot who could be the best of a "barnful of standouts." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds