The 2026 Kentucky Derby may be a few weeks away, but the field is taking shape. Paladin is the early 9-1 favorite to win the 152nd Run for the Roses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. He is followed closely by Nearly at 10-1. Other early 2026 Kentucky Derby horses include Canaletto at 15-1, Renegade at 16-1 and Silent Tactic at 19-1. The odds will continue to change as the Kentucky Derby 2026 draws near. But for those seeking the best value, now is the time to turn your attention to 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. The Chad Brown-trained horse was sired by Gun Runner, while his damsire is Tapit, both of whom were Grade 1 winners. However, none of those G1 victories came at the Kentucky Derby, despite each having short odds. Both Gun Runner and Tapit were the third-favorites in their respective Kentucky Derby races, and Gun Runner placed third in the 2016 race, while Tapit was a disappointing ninth at the 2004 Derby.

Paladin also hasn't progressed in terms of speed over his three career starts. His maiden saw him post a 112 speed figure back in Oct. 2025, but he then dropped to a 108 speed at the Remsen Stakes in December, despite it being a longer distance. He could then only match his 112 speed figure in his last start in February, and he's raced only on fast track conditions. Paladin possibly having already peaked as a racehorse is yet another reason to avoid him with Kentucky Derby bets. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. Canaletto has run just two races, but has been impressive. He finished first on the mile-long dirt-fast MSW in January in dominant fashion with a time of 1:36.28. He beat Lost Money and Autobahn, who took second and third, respectively.

Canaletto followed that up with a third-place finish at the 1 1/16-mile 2026 Tampa Bay Derby on March 7 in 1:43.23. He is trained by Chad C. Brown. With spring fast approaching, now would be a good time to jump on Demling's Kentucky Derby futures odds for an optimal return. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make Kentucky Derby futures bets TwinSpires here:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a massive double-digit longshot who could be the best of a "barnful of standouts." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds