The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby is fast approaching with up to 20 thoroughbreds eligible for the Saturday, May 2, race. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., will be abuzz for the annual Run for the Roses. Paladin enters as the 9-1 favorite and is the only horse at single-digit 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Besides Paladin, other 2026 Kentucky Derby favorites include Holy Bull Stakes winner Nearly, at 10-1, Canaletto (15-1), Renegade (16-1) and Silent Tactic (19-1).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Paladin (9-1), winning. Although the horse has won all three races he has run so far, his trainer's record tells a different story. Chad Brown is 0-for-9 in his Kentucky Derby career. To make matters worse, Brown's horses have hit the board just three times, while three other starters have placed ninth or worse. One horse wasn't even able to finish.

Pedigree also matters. Even though Paladin took first at February's Risen Star Stakes, just as his sire, Gun Runner, did a decade ago, Gun Runner was third at the Kentucky Derby. Gun Runner also did not win any of his first four G1 races. With not the strongest of pedigrees and an unproven trainer, Demling is finding value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Canaletto, even though he's a longshot at 15-1. With just one race to his credit, Canaletto is somewhat of an unknown. What he showed, however, was impressive after he dominated at Gulfstream Park on January 25, posting a 1:36.28 time in his 1-mile maiden special weight race, finishing well ahead of Lost Money and Autobahn.

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

