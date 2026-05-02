All eyes will be on Churchill Downs on Saturday for the 2026 Kentucky Derby, a race that's shaping up to be one of the more competitive Triple Crown races in recent memory. Based on the morning-line 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, nearly half of the field is at 20-1 or lower. It's anyone race as we get closer to the Run for the Roses, set for 6:57 p.m. ET. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

Renegade is the favorite at 4-1 Kentucky Derby 2026 odds, just ahead of Commandment (6-1) and Further Ado (6-1). Six other Kentucky Derby horses can make a legitimate claim to be considered contenders, based on their morning-line odds. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: Demling is fading Renegade, the favorite at 4-1. Renegade has the Speed figures and past results to be right at the top. But the Todd Pletcher-trained Renegade will start from the No. 1 spot, and that hasn't been good for Kentucky Derby contenders. In fact, no Kentucky Derby winner has come from the spot next to the gate since 1986, a span of 40 years.

"The Todd Pletcher-trained son of Into Mischief doesn't mind the distance and has the fastest final eighth mile on the Derby trail," Demling said. "He was my original pick, but there are just too many things going against him." See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Danon Bourbon, a 3-year-old colt who qualified for the Kentucky Derby via the Japan Road. He won the Fukuryu Stakes in March of this year by an astounding 10 lengths, and looks to become the first horse based out of Japan to win the Kentucky Derby after eight others have tried and have never finished higher than sixth.

"Of the two Japanese horses, Danon Bourbon has more speed than Wonder Dean, which is why I have him ranked higher," Demling said. "This son of Maxfield was bred in Kentucky and is generating a bit of buzz on the backside." See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds