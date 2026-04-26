Trainer Todd A. Pletcher is no stranger to success. The 58-year-old has over 5,700 career wins, including two Kentucky Derby and four Belmont Stakes winners. This year's favorite may be one of his best horses ever as Renegade enters at 9-2 following Saturday's 2026 Kentucky Derby post draw. He's ahead of his half-brother Commandment at 6-1. Pletcher's first Kentucky Derby champion came in 2010 when Super Saver prevailed on a sloppy track.

He was back in the win column at Churchill Downs in 2017 on a wet, but fast track. Always Dreaming held off Lookin At Lee and Battle of Midway for the roses. Other favorites in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds include Further Ado (5-1), The Puma (10-1) and Chief Wallabee (10-1). Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Chief Wallabee (10-1). Compared to the other top 2026 Kentucky Derby horses, Chief Wallabee, who will break from post No. 12, did not pick up many points in Kentucky Derby prep races, tying for 16th in the standings with 50.

After winning a maiden special race at seven furlongs in January, Chief Wallabee followed that up with a second-place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and a third-place run in the Florida Derby, finishing behind Commandment and The Puma. Demling barely has him hitting the board and has found better values for early 2026 Kentucky Derby bets. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Fulleffort, even though he's a longshot at 20-1 and will start from out wide at post No. 20. Fulleffort enters the 2026 Kentucky Derby with three wins in his last five races. At the March 21 Jeff Ruby Steaks, he took first in the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:49.94, just ahead of Stark Contrast and Medici. He opened the year with back-to-back runner-up finishes at the 2026 Leonatus and 2026 John Battaglia Memorial.

Fulleffort is trained by Brad H. Cox. The 46-year-old is looking for his second Kentucky Derby win. His first came in 2021, when Mandaloun won on a fast track at Churchill Downs. Demling is confident Fulleffort has what it takes to make some noise at the 2026 Kentucky Derby. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds