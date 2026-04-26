A big part of the allure of thoroughbreds is horse racing betting, and the 2026 Kentucky Derby may set new records in that regard based on recent trends. Last year's Derby saw a historic all-sources handle of $349 million, as it marked the fourth straight year that a new Kentucky Derby handle record was set. Thus, one can expect that mark to be broken at this year's Run for the Roses, which takes place on Saturday, May 2. Renegade figures to generate a large portion of that handle as the Kentucky Derby 2026 favorite.

The 9-2 colt has rewarded those who've made horse racing bets on him recently by winning his last two starts. Further Ado is second in the Kentucky Derby odds at 5-1, while longshots will undoubtedly play a role in this year's handle. The likes of The Puma (10-1) and Chief Wallabee (10-1) are mid-priced, while longshots include Wonder Dean (25-1) and Golden Tempo (30-1). Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

Bet the Kentucky Derby with the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here:

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Chief Wallabee (10-1). Compared to the other top 2026 Kentucky Derby horses, Chief Wallabee, who will break from post No. 12, did not pick up many points in Kentucky Derby prep races, tying for 16th in the standings with 50.

After winning a maiden special race at seven furlongs in January, Chief Wallabee followed that up with a second-place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and a third-place run in the Florida Derby, finishing behind Commandment and The Puma. Demling barely has him hitting the board and has found better values for early 2026 Kentucky Derby bets. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Fulleffort, even though he's a longshot at 20-1 and will start from out wide at post No. 20. Sired by Liam's Map, Fulleffort's father won multiple G1 races in his thoroughbred career. Fulleffort also has impressive genes on his mom's side as his damsire, Awesome Again, also won multiple G1 races. Fulleffort has participated in just one graded stakes race, but he won that in his last start at the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

The horse appears to be following the route that 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike took. Both horses only competed on a synthetic surface in their 3-year-old seasons prior to the Derby, and the two even raced the same three races in the Ruby Steaks, Battaglia Memorial and Leonatus. But while Rich Strike never finished in the top two in any of those, Fulleffort has one victory and two runners-up across them. So, the latter is already ahead of the 2022 Derby champion and shouldn't be overlooked with your horse racing bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds