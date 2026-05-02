The 152nd Run for the Roses is nearly upon us as the 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday. Post time at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., is 6:57 p.m. ET. Cool and dry conditions are expected this year after the 2025 race was hampered by rain and mud. Renegade enters as the favorite at 4-1. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

Other contenders include Commandment and Further Ado, both at 6-1, and Chief Wallabee at 8-1. Emerging Market and So Happy are at 15-1 on the morning line, though So Happy has dropped to 6-1 in the latest live odds. The Puma (10-1) scratched on Saturday morning, leaving the 2026 Kentucky Derby field at 19. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: Demling is fading Renegade, the favorite at 4-1. Todd Pletcher has had a lot of success through the years. The 58-year-old trainer has logged over 5,700 wins in his career, but recent success at the Kentucky Derby has been elusive. Not since 2017 has a Pletcher-trained horse found himself in winner's circle. The last time it happened was when Always Dreaming outlasted Lookin At Lee by 2 ¾ lengths on a wet but fast track.

The only other time Pletcher won the Derby was in 2010 when Super Saver defeated Ice Box by 2 ½ lengths on a sloppy surface. Renegade has won his last two races, including the 2026 Arkansas Derby on March 28, and the 2026 Sam F. Davis on Feb. 7. He also has two second-place and one third-place finish on his resume. Despite his recent success, Demling sees value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Danon Bourbon, a 3-year-old colt who qualified for the Kentucky Derby via the Japan Road. He won the Fukuryu Stakes in March of this year by an astounding 10 lengths, and looks to become the first horse based out of Japan to win the Kentucky Derby after eight others have tried and have never finished higher than sixth.

"Of the two Japanese horses, Danon Bourbon has more speed than Wonder Dean, which is why I have him ranked higher," Demling said. "This son of Maxfield was bred in Kentucky and is generating a bit of buzz on the backside." See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds