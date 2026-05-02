While many will immediately look to the top of the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds board when making horse racing picks, others will look towards the bottom. There are three thoroughbreds tied for being the biggest longshots, all priced at 50-1. Intrepido, Six Speed and Great White could return quite the investment with Kentucky Derby bets if they were to emerge victorious come Saturday. The Kentucky Derby 2026 will go to post at 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

As for those favorites, Renegade is chief among them at 4-1. Then, both Further Ado and Commandment are at 6-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds, with Chief Wallabee (8-1) the only other colt at single digits. The favorite hasn't prevailed at The Run for the Roses since 2018, which could affect your horse racing betting strategy. The Puma, who was 10-1 on the morning line, scratched on Saturday, leaving 19 horses in the field. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: Demling is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade has history, in multiple aspects, working against him for Saturday's race. One is by simply being the favorite, as it has been eight years since the favored horse prevailed at The First Jewel of the Triple Crown. Another is by having the No. 1 post which hasn't produced a winner since 1986, and over the last eight years, the horse from the 1-post has an 8.7 average finishing position.

Renegade's connections include trainer Todd Pletcher, a two-time Derby champion. However, Pletcher's last win came nearly a decade ago, and he hasn't seen any of his last 13 Derby starters even hit the board. Renegade will be ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz, who has seemingly excelled everywhere except at Churchill Downs. He has over 4,000 career wins but is 0 for 9 with previous Derby rides, never finishing in the money even when riding the post-time favorite. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Danon Bourbon, a 3-year-old colt who qualified for the Kentucky Derby via the Japan Road. He won the Fukuryu Stakes in March of this year by an astounding 10 lengths, and looks to become the first horse based out of Japan to win the Kentucky Derby after eight others have tried and come up short.

"Of the two Japanese horses, Danon Bourbon has more speed than Wonder Dean, which is why I have him ranked higher," Demling said. "This son of Maxfield was bred in Kentucky and is generating a bit of buzz on the backside." See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds