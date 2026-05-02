Not since Bob Baffert went back-to-back with Silver Charm in 1997 and Real Quiet in 1998 has a trainer won consecutive Kentucky Derby races. Bill Mott gets that chance when Chief Wallabee (8-1) steps into the starting gate at the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Mott was triumphant at last year's Derby when Sovereignty held off Journalism by 1 1/2 lengths on a sloppy track. Dry and cool conditions are expected this year for the 6:57 p.m. ET post time, with a high of 58 degrees. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

At 4-1, Renegade enters as the morning-line favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Commandment and Further Ado at 6-1 apiece. Chief Wallabee sits fourth at 8-1, while Emerging Market (15-1), and So Happy (15-1) round out the upper tier of the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds board in the 19-horse field after The Puma scratched on Saturday. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: Demling is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade has history, in multiple aspects, working against him for Saturday's race. One is by simply being the favorite, as it has been eight years since the favored horse prevailed at The First Jewel of the Triple Crown. Another is by having the No. 1 post which hasn't produced a winner since 1986, and over the last eight years, the horse from the 1-post has an 8.7 average finishing position.

Renegade's connections include trainer Todd Pletcher, a two-time Derby champion. However, Pletcher's last win came nearly a decade ago, and he hasn't seen any of his last 13 Derby starters even hit the board. Renegade will be ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz, who has seemingly excelled everywhere except at Churchill Downs. He has over 4,000 career wins but is 0 for 9 with previous Derby rides, never finishing in the money even when riding the post-time favorite. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Danon Bourbon, a 3-year-old colt who qualified for the Kentucky Derby via the Japan Road. He won the Fukuryu Stakes in March of this year by an astounding 10 lengths, and looks to become the first horse based out of Japan to win the Kentucky Derby after eight others have tried and have never finished higher than sixth.

"Of the two Japanese horses, Danon Bourbon has more speed than Wonder Dean, which is why I have him ranked higher," Demling said. "This son of Maxfield was bred in Kentucky and is generating a bit of buzz on the backside." See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds