All eyes will be on Churchill Downs on May 2 for the 2026 Kentucky Derby with a 6:57 p.m. ET post time. Instead of one clear favorite, the 152nd "Run for the Roses" features a whopping seven horses with 2026 Kentucky Derby odds at 15-1 or lower. It's anyone's race as the 2026 Kentucky Derby field is now set following the post draw last Saturday.

The Kentucky Derby 2026 favorite is Renegade at 4-1 odds, just ahead of Further Ado and Commandment, both at 6-1. With such a tight odds board for the Kentucky Derby 2026, which horses have the most value? Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Chief Wallabee (8-1) even though he's one of the favorites. Chief Wallabee burst onto the scene by winning his first race, a maiden event in which he defeated The Puma, another top contender at Churchill Downs.

Since that January race at Gulfstream Park, Chief Wallabee has taken second and third, and his Speed Rating has dipped in each instance. He also has never raced on any track aside from Gulfstream. Those are enough flags to choose other horses in his Kentucky Derby picks over the entrant by legendary trainer Bill Mott. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Fulleffort, even though he's a longshot at 20-1 and will start from out wide at post No. 20. Demling has been impressed by what he's seen from Fulleffort, a horse trained by the legendary Brad Cox. Cox has one career Derby victory, in 2021 with Mandaloun, but has won more than 2,500 total races and is a two-time Eclipse Award winner.

With seven races on the resume, Fulleffort has more experience than most horses in the Kentucky Derby 2026 field. After two subpar outings to begin the career, Fulleffort found a groove. The last five races, he has three victories and took second the other two. That includes the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a longshot who "demolished the field" in his last start. Anyone who backs this colt could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds