Around 150,000 people will flock to Churchill Downs in Lexington, Ky., for the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET. Millions more will watch from home, in what is traditionally one of the year's most attended and watched sporting events. The 2026 Run for the Roses shouldn't be any different with a strong 2026 Kentucky Derby field, highlighted by Renegade, the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

The favorite has failed to win any of the last seven Kentucky Derby races, though. Without the perceived top horse winning the first leg, no horse has completed the Triple Crown since Justify in 2018. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Demling has Renegade finishing off the board altogether, saying he barely finishes inside the top 10 in this 20-horse 2026 Kentucky Derby field. He's come on strong late in the spring, but recent Kentucky Derby trends have gone against horses breaking from the rail position and against favorites in general.

Demling was leaning towards him before the post draw but has now found several better values on the board. "He was my pick, but just too many things are going against him in my opinion," Demling told SportsLine. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. The horse has finished in the money in all four starts, including winning the G3 Tampa Bay Derby in early March. The Puma's father, Essential Quality, won four G1 races, including the 2021 Belmont Stakes at 1 1/2 miles, so The Puma is certainly built to endure the Kentucky Derby's distance.

In terms of connections, The Puma checks all of the boxes. His trainer, jockey and co-owner all teamed up to win the 2023 Derby with Mage, so this team knows what it takes to prevail at The Run for the Roses. The Puma will exit from the middle of the starting gate at the 9-post, which is promising for his chances to spring an upset. The 8,9 and 10 posts have a combined 23.9% win rate, which is higher than any other adjacent three-post Derby combination. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds