If you favor speedy thoroughbreds when making horse racing bets, then the 2026 Kentucky Derby has it in spades. Two horses in the field share the top Equibase speed figure of 107 in Renegade and Further Ado, with The Puma just behind them at 106. But at a distance of 1 1/4 miles, the Kentucky Derby 2026 will require more than just fast horses, as stamina will arguably be even more important. Speed, pace, pedigree and connections are just some of the factors one should consider before making 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

Renegade has top billing on the Kentucky Derby odds board at 4-1, followed by Further Ado (6-1) and Commandment (6-1). The Puma is priced at 10-1, while the slowest horse -- Right to Party with a speed figure of 87 -- is a 30-1 horse racing longshot. Fulleffort was scratched on Thursday, with Ocelli (50-1) taking his place. The First Jewel of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday from Churchill Downs. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade has one graded stakes victory across his five starts, which came in his last race at the Arkansas Derby. However, that race hasn't typically been a harbinger for success at Churchill Downs as there are nine other prep races which have produced more Kentucky Derby winners than Arkansas. It's been over a decade since a horse won at Arkansas and then won at Kentucky, as there are many other prep races that better ready horses for Churchill Downs.

Also, Renegade drew the rail position, which has historically been a bad omen for a race with this large of a field. Not since 1986 has a horse exited from the No. 1 post and won the Derby as the horse at the 1-post is at risk of being bumped and squeezed against the rail. Given these red flags, Demling sees far better options than Renegade with 2026 Kentucky Derby bets. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. The horse has finished in the money in all four starts, including winning the G3 Tampa Bay Derby in early March. The Puma's father, Essential Quality, won four G1 races, including the 2021 Belmont Stakes at 1 1/2 miles, so The Puma is certainly built to endure the Kentucky Derby's distance.

In terms of connections, The Puma checks all of the boxes. His trainer, jockey and co-owner all teamed up to win the 2023 Derby with Mage, so this team knows what it takes to prevail at The Run for the Roses. The Puma will exit from the middle of the starting gate at the 9-post, which is promising for his chances to spring an upset. The 8,9 and 10 posts have a combined 23.9% win rate, which is higher than any other adjacent three-post Derby combination. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds