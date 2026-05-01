Momentum plays a big part in success and Commandment, a 6-1 favorite, heads into the 2026 Kentucky Derby on a four-race winning streak. The Brad H. Cox-trained colt is coming off a win at the Florida Derby on March 28. Commandment is looking to become the 27th Florida Derby winner since 1952 to win the Kentucky Derby. The last horse to do so was Always Dreaming in 2017. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

The 152nd running of "The Run for the Roses" is set for Saturday, with a 6:57 p.m. ET post time at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Renegade enters as the 4-1 favorite, with Commandment and Further Ado close behind at 6-1. In all, seven horses are listed at 15-1 or lower on the odds board. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Demling has Renegade finishing off the board altogether, saying he barely finishes inside the top 10 in this 20-horse 2026 Kentucky Derby field. He's come on strong late in the spring, but recent Kentucky Derby trends have gone against horses breaking from the rail position and against favorites in general.

Demling was leaning towards him before the post draw but has now found several better values on the board. "He was my pick, but just too many things are going against him in my opinion," Demling told SportsLine. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. The Gustavo Delgado-trained horse did not begin his career until the start of the year, but he has not finished lower than third in his four races in 2026. He was second at both the MSW at Gulfstream Park in January and the 2026 Florida Derby, and was third at the February Sam F. Davis. He won the 2026 Tampa Bay Derby on March 7, finishing ahead of Further Ado, who is at 6-1.

The Puma is also looking to become just the second Tampa Bay Derby winner to win the Kentucky Derby. He would join Street Sense, who accomplished that in 2007. The only other Kentucky Derby winner to have competed in the Tampa Bay Derby was Super Saver, who was third in Tampa, before going on to win the 2010 Kentucky Derby. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds