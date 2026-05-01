Race day is fast approaching as the 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. The 20-horse field will be led by Renegade, a 4-1 favorite, as well as Commandment and Further Ado, both at 6-1. The 152nd "Run for The Roses" is expected to feature cool and dry conditions. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

Other favorites include Chief Wallabee, who is trained by Bill Mott, is at 8-1, Mott is looking to win back-to-back Kentucky Derby races. Last year, his horse Sovereignty won the Derby. The Puma enters at 10-1, while So Happy and Emerging Market are both at 15-1. On Friday, Right to Party (30-1) became the third horse to scratch this week, bringing Robusta (50-1) in the field. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: Demling is fading Renegade, who is the 4-1 favorite. Renegade began his racing career last August, where he placed third at the MSW at Saratoga. He went on to finish second at both the MSW at Belmont at Aqueduct and the 2025 Remsen on Dec. 6. He broke through with his first win at the 2026 Sam F. Davis in February, before winning the 2026 Arkansas Derby.

Although Renegade's trajectory has been on the rise, Demling doesn't see the colt as having what it takes to win the Kentucky Derby, much less place. Only three horses in history have gone from winning the Arkansas Derby to winning the Kentucky Derby. The last to accomplish that was American Pharoah in 2015. Others were Sunny's Halo in 1983 and Smarty Jones in 2004. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. The Gustavo Delgado-trained horse did not begin his career until the start of the year, but he has not finished lower than third in his four races in 2026. He was second at both the MSW at Gulfstream Park in January and the 2026 Florida Derby, and was third at the February Sam F. Davis. He won the 2026 Tampa Bay Derby on March 7, finishing ahead of Further Ado, who is at 6-1.

The Puma is also looking to become just the second Tampa Bay Derby winner to win the Kentucky Derby. He would join Street Sense, who accomplished that in 2007. The only other Kentucky Derby winner to have competed in the Tampa Bay Derby was Super Saver, who was third in Tampa, before going on to win the 2010 Kentucky Derby. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here and get $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds