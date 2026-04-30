The 152nd Run for the Roses is nearly upon us as the 2026 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday. Post time at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., is 6:57 p.m. ET. Cool and dry conditions are expected this year after the 2025 race was hampered by rain and mud. Renegade enters as the favorite at 4-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds.

Other contenders include Commandment and Further Ado, both at 6-1, and Chief Wallabee at 8-1. The Puma comes back at 10-1, while both Emergng Market and So Happy are at 15-1. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Todd Pletcher has had a lot of success through the years. The 58-year-old trainer has logged over 5,700 wins in his career, but recent success at the Kentucky Derby has been elusive. Not since 2017 has a Pletcher-trained horse found himself in winner's circle. The last time it happened was when Always Dreaming outlasted Lookin At Lee by 2 ¾ lengths on a wet but fast track.

The only other time Pletcher won the Derby was in 2010 when Super Saver defeated Ice Box by 2 ½ lengths on a sloppy surface. Renegade has won his last two races, including the 2026 Arkansas Derby on March 28, and the 2026 Sam F. Davis on Feb. 7. He also has two second-place and one third-place finish on his resume. Despite his recent success, Demling sees value elsewhere. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. In just four career races, The Puma has finished in the top-three in each of them. He finished behind Chief Wallabee at the MSW at Gulfstream Park in January at a distance of 7 furloughs. He followed that up by placing third at the 2026 Sam F. Davis in February.

The Puma then secured his first victory at the 2026 Tampa Bay Derby on March 7. In his last race, the 2026 Florida Derby, The Puma finished second behind Commandment in a time of 1:49.99. He is trained by Gustavo Delgado, who trained Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds