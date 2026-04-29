With the 2026 Kentucky Derby now just three days week away, the horse racing world is turning its attention to the 152nd edition of the "Run for the Roses" on Saturday, May 2, at 6:57 p.m. ET. The 2026 Kentucky odds board is crowded at the top, as six horses have odds that are at 15-1 or lower. The favorite is Renegade at 4-1. He is followed by Further Ado (6-1) and Commandment (6-1).

Others expected to contend include Chief Wallabee (8-1), The Puma (10-1), So Happy (15-1) and Emerging Market (15-1). Trainer Bill Mott is looking to win his second Kentucky Derby in a row with Chief Wallabee. Last year, Sovereignty was victorious, giving Mott his second Derby winner and first since 2019. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade comes in off owins at the Arkansas Derby and the Sam F. Davis Stakes. He previously lost to Paladin twice, however, and it took Renegade until his fourth race to record his first career win. He also drew the inside rail, putting him in a spot no horse has won out of at the Kentucky Derby since 1986.

"The Todd Pletcher-trained son of Into Mischief doesn't mind the distance and has the fastest final eighth-mile on the Derby trail," Demling told SportsLine. "He was my pick, but just too many things going against him in my opinion." See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. The Puma has hit the board in all four career races, and is coming off a strong runner-up performance at the Florida Derby, falling just short in a tight race to Commandment, who is another Kentucky Derby favorite.

"The son of Essential Quality is super intriguing," Demling said. "At one point earlier in the week I thought he might be my pick; he won the Tampa Bay Derby by beating Further Ado. He narrowly lost the Florida Derby to Commandment and has a shot to win the roses." See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds