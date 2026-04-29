Not since Bob Baffert went back-to-back with Silver Charm in 1997 and Real Quiet in 1998 has a trainer won consecutive Kentucky Derby races. Bill Mott gets that chance when Chief Wallabee (8-1) enters the starter's gate at the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Mott was triumphant at last year's Derby when Sovereignty held off Journalism by 1 ½ lengths on a sloppy track. Dry and cool conditions are expected this year at post time, which is set for 6:57 p.m. ET.

Renegade enters as the favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds at 4-1, followed by Commandment and Further Ado, both at 6-1, and Chief Wallabee. Other favorites include The Puma at 10-1 and Emerging Market and So Happy at 15-1. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

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A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 12 times in the last 17 years. He also predicted the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order, helping him cash a $1,682 superfecta, and called the exacta in last year's Preakness. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby approaching and horse racing futures odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Renegade, the morning-line favorite at 4-1. Renegade comes in off wins at the Arkansas Derby and the Sam F. Davis Stakes. He previously lost to Paladin twice, however, and it took Renegade until his fourth race to record his first career win. He also drew the inside rail, putting him in a spot no horse has won out of at the Kentucky Derby since 1986.

"The Todd Pletcher-trained son of Into Mischief doesn't mind the distance and has the fastest final eighth-mile on the Derby trail," Demling told SportsLine. "He was my pick, but just too many things going against him in my opinion." See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling likes The Puma at 10-1. In just four career races, The Puma has finished in the top-three in each of them. He finished behind Chief Wallabee at the MSW at Gulfstream Park in January at a distance of 7 furloughs. He followed that up by placing third at the 2026 Sam F. Davis in February.

The Puma then secured his first victory at the 2026 Tampa Bay Derby on March 7. In his last race, the 2026 Florida Derby, The Puma finished second behind Commandment in a time of 1:49.99. He is trained by Gustavo Delgado, who trained Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks at TwinSpires here with the offer code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is also high on a stunning longshot who "could be a freak." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds