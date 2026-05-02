2026 Kentucky Derby live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results, highlights for the 152nd Run for the Roses

The 152nd Kentucky Derby will run this evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, as the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown will crown a new champion and hopeful history maker.

After a handful of scratches -- most recently including The Puma -- the field of 19 horses will make their way around the mile-and-a-quarter track for the most coveted crown in thoroughbred racing -- and a $3.1 million winner's purse.

The morning line favorite, Renegade (4-1) will race out of the 1 post, where we haven't seen a Derby winner begin since Ferdinand in 1986. His top challengers on the odds board are a pair of horses trained by Brad Cox, as Commandment (6-1) and Further Ado (6-1) will run out of the 6 and 18 posts, respectively.

Last year's Derby-winning jockey, Junior Alvarado, will be on another contender in 2026 with Chief Wallabee (8-1) running out of the 12 post in his quest to conquer another Run for the Roses.

Here, we'll follow all of the Derby action in our live blog, from odds movement throughout the day to weather updates and early race results until we finally reach the 6:57 p.m. post time and the race begins for the most coveted trophy in horse racing.

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 2

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed the $1,682 superfecta in last year's race.