2026 Kentucky Derby live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results, highlights for the 152nd Run for the Roses

The field of 19 horses will compete to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday afternoon

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The 152nd Kentucky Derby will run this evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, as the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown will crown a new champion and hopeful history maker. 

After a handful of scratches -- most recently including The Puma -- the field of 19 horses will make their way around the mile-and-a-quarter track for the most coveted crown in thoroughbred racing -- and a $3.1 million winner's purse

The morning line favorite, Renegade (4-1) will race out of the 1 post, where we haven't seen a Derby winner begin since Ferdinand in 1986. His top challengers on the odds board are a pair of horses trained by Brad Cox, as Commandment (6-1) and Further Ado (6-1) will run out of the 6 and 18 posts, respectively. 

Last year's Derby-winning jockey, Junior Alvarado, will be on another contender in 2026 with Chief Wallabee (8-1) running out of the 12 post in his quest to conquer another Run for the Roses. 

Here, we'll follow all of the Derby action in our live blog, from odds movement throughout the day to weather updates and early race results until we finally reach the 6:57 p.m. post time and the race begins for the most coveted trophy in horse racing. 

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 2
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed the $1,682 superfecta in last year's race.

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Flavien Prat picks up third win of the day in the American Turf Stakes on Stark Contrast

Prat broke a tie with John Velazquez for the most wins of the day so far at Churchill Downs with a win in the ninth race of the day, the American Turf Stakes, as he rode Stark Contrast to a win in the 1-and-1/16 mile race at 6/5 odds. We're now just two races away from the main event of the evening in the Kentucky Derby, where Prat will be on Emerging Market (8-1). 

 
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Crude Velocity wins Pat Day Mile, just misses track record

After his talented 3-year-old Crude Velocity outdueled the talented and previously undefeated Englishman to win the Pat Day Mile, trainer Bob Baffert was noncommittal about starting him in the Preakness Stakes in two weeks. Baffert told Kaitlin Benson of Churchill Downs after the victory that, "We're going to see how [Crude Velocity] comes out of the [race]." But he also called the horse "freaky."

Crude Velocity once again broke slowly, while Englishman jumped out to an early lead. Even in the stretch Englishman held an advantage over his rival, but Crude Velocity eventually wore down the leader to improve to 3-for-3 in his career. He completed the mile in 1:33⅘. The track record is 1:33⅕. 

The smart money would be on Crude Velocity making his next start in the Preakness Stakes unless one of Baffert's two Kentucky Derby entrants, Potente and Litmus Test, wins the Run for the Roses.

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Crude Velocity, Englishman square off in Pat Day Mile

The upcoming Pat Day Mile (3:23 p.m. ET) features two undefeated and potential stars in Crude Velocity and Englishman. Crude Velocity, trained by Bob Baffert, and Englishman, trained by Cherie DeVaux, are both 2-0 and have shown talent to join the Triple Crown trail moving forward.

Earlier this week DeVaux approached Baffert during morning workouts and suggested the two make a head-to-head bet. Baffert declined.

Crude Velocity is the even-money favorite in the current odds, while Englishman is 2-1.

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Velazquez wins his second race at Churchill

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez just won the Distaff Turf Mile at Churchill Downs, aboard Classic Q, for his second victory of the day. Earlier in the card he had won with 12-1 longshot Out of the Woods, in Race 2. Through seven races, Velazquez and Flavien Prat are tied for the lead in wins, with two.

In the Kentucky Derby Velazquez will be aboard Blue Grass Stakes winner Further Ado, who is 6-1 in the current odds.

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