The biggest loser of the post position draw for Saturday's Kentucky Derby also happens to be the favorite.

Arkansas Derby winner Renegade drew the No. 1 post for the Run for the Roses, and no horse has won the Derby out of the No. 1 post since Ferdinand in 1986. Despite that draw, Churchill Downs oddsmaker Nick Tammaro installed Renegade as the 4-1 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds.

Both Florida Derby champ Commandment and runaway Blue Grass Stakes sensation Further Ado drew well. Commandment, who has an ability to run behind, between and inside horses, drew post No. 6. Further Ado, who likes outside stalking trips, was assigned post No. 18. They are the co-second choices on the morning line, at 6-1.

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Interestingly, the No. 17 post has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. Of the 46 horses to leave from that gate, Forty Niner, who was second in 1988, owns the best finish.

The statistic, however, is a bit of an anomaly as post positions 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 all have produced at least one Kentucky Derby winner since 2012.

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This year, UAE Derby runner-up and 50-1 longshot Six Speed originally was assigned post No. 17. But with the scratch of Silent Tactic on Wednesday, all of the horses will slide inside one spot. This means Further Ado will leave from post No. 17 barring another withdrawal from the race.

The 20 (10.5%), 5 (10.4%) and 10 (10.1%) gates have the three best win percentages in Kentucky Derby history.

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152nd Kentucky Derby post positions

1 Renegade (4-1)

2 Albus (30-1)

3 Intrepido (50-1)

4 Litmus Test (50-1)

5 Right to Party (30-1)

6 Commandment (6-1)

7 Danon Bourbon (20-1)

8 So Happy (15-1)

9 The Puma (10-1)

10 Wonder Dean (30-1)

11 Incredibolt (20-1)

12 Chief Wallabee (8-1)

13 Potente (20-1)

14 Emerging Market (15-1)

15 Pavlovian (30-1)

16 Six Speed (50-1)

17 Further Ado (6-1)

18 Golden Tempo (30-1)

19 Fulleffort (20-1)

20 Great White (50-1)

Silent Tactic (scratched)

Also eligible:

22 Ocelli (50-1)

23 Robusta (50-1)

24 Corona de Oro (50-1)