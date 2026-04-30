Legendary trainer Bill Mott will aim to win his third Run for the Roses and second straight at the Kentucky Derby 2026 on Saturday, when the action kicks off with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. Mott has one of the top contenders in the field in Chief Wallabee (8-1), though that's the only horse he's bringing to the Kentucky Derby this year. Meanwhile, his son, Riley Mott, brings Albus (30-1) and Incredibolt (20-1) to the field as horse racing longshots.

Chief Wallabee has the fourth-shortest odds in the latest Kentucky Derby odds behind the favorite Renegade (4-1) as well as Further Ado (6-1) and Commandment (6-1). Right behind those four is The Puma at 10-1, who has finished in the money in all four of his career starts. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby bets.

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In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, Yu gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager three years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. In August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic, and in March 2026 she nailed the Renegade-Silent Tactic-Taptastic trifecta in the Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Commandment, despite his status as one of the favorites at 6-1. One reason is Commandment's conerning closing speeds, as the horse won the Florida Derby despite a slowdown from the Fountain of Youth Stakes thanks to the additional 1/16 mile length. The Kentucky Derby is longer than the Florida event, and that means even more room where Commandment could fall behind.

Additional, Commandment's jockey Luis Saez has not won the Kentucky Derby despite having 12 Derby starts. In fact, he hasn't even finished in the top two. A horse that slows down as distance increases needs an elite jockey to make up for that. While he has won two of the last four Kentucky Oaks races, clearly the Derby is a different beast and for some reason, Saez simply can't get the best out of his horse on race day. See which other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on The Puma as a 10-1 longshot. "He did everything but win the Florida Derby when Commandment nosed him out, but he has been super consistent," Yu told SportsLine. "His best races put him right in the mix, and these connections have won a Derby before. I wouldn't be surprised."

The Puma drew the No. 9 post for the Derby and enters on a very good stretch, having won the Tampa Bay Derby in March and finishing third or better in every race he has entered this year. Additionally, The Puma has the luxury of a proven winner in jockey Javier Castellano, who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby when he rode Mage to victory. See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can make 2026 Kentucky Derby futures bets at FanDuel Racing here to get $25 in bonuses with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who is "screaming for more ground." She also is high on a big double-digit longshot who will be the "forgotten horse." She is including this horse in her 2026 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2026 Kentucky Derby horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2026 Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions