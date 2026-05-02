All eyes will be on historic Churchill Downs this Saturday, May 2, with the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby taking place at 6:57 p.m. ET. This year's Run for the Roses should be fascinating with an extremely interesting 19-horse field and no massive favorite in the mix -- making it anyone's guess as to who will emerge victorious in the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. Renegade is the early favorite at 4-1, though Further Ado and Commandment are close behind at 6-1. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets, double what's available to the general public:

Renegade is trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher and won the Arkansas Derby by four lengths. But there's some history working against Renegade, be it his owner, Mike Repole's lack of a Kentucky Derby victory or the fact that Renegade drew the No. 1 post position and no horse has won from that spot in 40 years. Before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2026 Kentucky Derby bets.

In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, Yu gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager three years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. In August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic, and in March 2026 she nailed the Renegade-Silent Tactic-Taptastic trifecta in the Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

Now, with the 2026 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Commandment, despite his status as one of the favorites at 6-1. Commandment is one of two horses trainer Brad Cox has set to run in this year's Kentucky Derby; he and Further Ado are viewed among the top contenders at 6-1 odds. It's easy to see why Commandment has emerged as a threat to emerge victorious on Saturday as he has won four of his five races this year, including the Florida Derby, where he edged out The Puma, another top Derby contender, in a narrow win.

The fact that his Florida Derby win was so close is just one reason Yu is fading Commandment on Saturday. "I don't like that his win margins have diminished as the races have gotten longer," she said. It's worth noting that the Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles long while the Florida Derby is 1 1/8 miles. See which other 2026 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Chief Wallabee at 8-1. The Bill Mott-trained colt hasn't won since breaking his maiden in January of this year, but he's been right there in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Florida Derby, finishing a close second and third, respectively, in those races.

"The Bill Mott bandwagon has been strong with this lightly raced son of Constitution, and he has become the wiseguy horse," Yu told SportsLine. "An excellent drill over the strip has bettors foaming as he adds blinkers, and of course his connections can get it done." See which other horses to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here to get $25 in bonuses with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who is "screaming for more ground." She's also is high on a double-digit longshot who "drew perfectly." She's sharing which 2026 Kentucky Derby horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2026 Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions