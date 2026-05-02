The 152nd Run for the Roses kicks off the chase for the Triple Crown with the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2. The race is set for 6:57 p.m. ET, and that's when trainer Bill Mott will aim for his second straight Derby win. Sovereignty was among the favorites last year but was overshadowed by Journalism. That didn't stop Sovereignty from winning in sloppy conditions, though. Bet the Kentucky Derby with the exclusive TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets here, double what's available to the general public:

This year, Mott brings another top contender to the field in Chief Wallabee, who has the fourth-shortest odds at 8-1. Mott will also be competing against his son, Riley Mott, who has two of his own horses in the mix in Incredibolt (20-1) and Albus (30-1), adding another intriguing storyline to the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. Before locking in any 2026 Kentucky Derby bets, you need to see the 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing guru Jeff Hochman.

Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 39 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby at odds of 2-1. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. In 2024, he successfully tabbed Straight No Chaser to win, place and show in the Grade 2 Santa Anita Sprint Championship at odds of 3-2.

Hochman delivered exceptional handicapping results during the summer 2025 racing season at two of the country's premier tracks, Saratoga and Del Mar. His combined 65.7% win rate across the two tracks represents elite-level performance that significantly exceeds industry benchmarks for professional handicappers.

Now, Hochman has handicapped the 2026 Kentucky Derby field and revealed his picks. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Hochman's surprising 2026 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Commandment, even though he is one of the favorites at 6-1 and comes into the Kentucky Derby 2026 on a four-race winning streak, including a win at the Florida Derby.

One issue with Commandment is his slowdowns at the end of the course, which is a problem given the Kentucky Derby is longer than the Florida Derby. There's also the issue of jockey of Luis Saez lacking Derby success. Saez has 12 starts in the Kentucky Derby and not only has he never won, but he's never finished in the top two.

"Despite winning the Florida Derby, Commandment's 1:49.99 race time is slow compared to recent winners. His peak came in the Fountain of Youth, posting a 99 Equibase Speed Figure, but he dropped to 96 in the Florida Derby. Both finishes were razor-thin-a nose and a neck-revealing his difficulty in separating from rivals when it counts," Hochman told SportsLine. See who to back at SportsLine, and you can sign up for FanDuel Racing here to get $25 in bonuses with a $5 wager:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Moreover, Hochman's top pick is a horse with "remarkable finishing speed." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is "peaking at the perfect moment." Hochman is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Hochman's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has a 65.7% win rate and has cashed in 22 of the past 39 Triple Crown races.

2026 Kentucky Derby odds