2026 Kentucky Derby jockeys, purse breakdown: How much prize money will the winning jockey will take home?
The Kentucky Derby purse will again be $5 million and offers one of the biggest potential paydays for jockeys in the field
The 2026 Kentucky Derby field is set and post positions have been assigned for the 152nd Run for the Roses, with the morning line favorite, Renegade, at 4-1 and running out of the 1 gate.
The field of challengers is headlined by last year's Derby-winning jockey Junior Alvarado riding Chief Wallabee, trained by Bill Mott, running out of the 12 gate at 8-1 and two horses trained by Brad Cox -- Commandment and Further Ado -- at 6-1.
The Kentucky Derby is the sport's most prestigious race, and while everyone wants to take home the rose garland, they're also vying for a piece of one of the richest purses in all of horse racing. Let's take a closer look at how all the money breaks down.
2026 Kentucky Derby purse breakdown
The 2026 Kentucky Derby will once again feature a $5 million purse, paid out to the top five horses in the field. The purse increased from $3 million to $5 million in 2024 ahead of the landmark 150th Kentucky Derby and has remained there since. The winner of the race will take home $3.1 million (more than the entire purse was back in 2023), while the horse that finishes second will still pull down $1 million. The full purse breakdown for the top 5 horses in the field looks like this:
- First: $3.1 million
- Second: $1 million
- Third: $500,000
- Fourth: $250,000
- Fifth: $150,000
How much will the winning jockey make?
Jockeys at the Kentucky Derby negotiate a guaranteed riding fee of at least $500 to run the race, but there is a potential for a massive payday for the riders that finish in the money. The typical prize split for the winning horse is 80% going to the owners, 10% to the trainer and 10% to the jockey. Last year, Junior Alvarado took home $310,000 for riding Sovereignty to the winner's circle and will look to go back-to-back on Chief Wallabee this year.
With the purse remaining the same for this year, the winning jockey in the 152nd Run for the Roses will earn that same $310,000 prize -- with some of that money going to the jockey's agent and valet as well. The jockeys who finish in second and third typically take home 5% of the purse, which is $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.
2026 Kentucky Derby jockeys
The 21 jockeys hoping to ride their horse to the winner's circle and that six-figure payday are:
- Irad Ortiz Jr. (Renegade; 4-1)
- Manny Franco (Albus; 30-1)
- Hector I. Barrios (Intrepido; 50-1)
- Martin Garcia (Litmus Test; 50-1)
- Luis Saez (Commandment; 6-1)
- Atsuya Nishimura (Danon Bourbon; 20-1)
- Mike Smith (So Happy; 15-1)
- Javier Castellano (The Puma; 10-1)
- Ryusei Sakai (Wonder Dean; 30-1)
- Jaime Torres (Incredibolt; 20-1)
- Junior Alvarado (Chief Wallabee; 8-1)
- Juan Hernandez (Potente; 20-1)
- Flavien Prat (Emerging Market; 15-1)
- Edwin Maldonado (Pavlovian; 30-1)
- Brian Hernandez Jr. (Six Speed; 50-1)
- John Velazquez (Further Ado; 6-1)
- Jose Ortiz (Golden Tempo; 30-1)
- Alex Achard (Great White; 50-1)
- Joseph Ramos (Ocelli; 50-1)
- Emisael Jaramillo (Robusta; 50-1)
- Brian Hernandez Jr. (Corona de Oro; 50-1)