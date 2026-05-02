The chase for the Triple Crown in horse racing begins on Saturday with the 2026 Kentucky Derby at 6:57 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs. It's arguably the most iconic event in sports. While there hasn't been a Triple Crown winner since 2018 with Justify, there are plenty of 2026 Kentucky Derby horses in this year's field that can re-write history beginning with Saturday's race. Renegade, who won the Arkansas Derby, is a 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, but Further Ado (6-1) and Commandment (6-1) are not far behind as other 2026 Kentucky Derby favorites. Among the 2026 Kentucky Derby longshots for 2026 are Potente (20-1) and Litmus Test (30-1), both trained by Bob Baffert. Baffert is going for a record-breaking seventh Kentucky Derby win and has also trained the last two Triple Crown winners. Get an exclusive $400 signup bonus at TwinSpires, double the amount available to the general public, by using the offer code CBSSPORTS:

New users can claim $25 in bonus bets with a $5 wager at FanDuel Racing for the Kentucky Derby here:

Get a special $500 signup bonus at 1/ST BET here with the promo code 500BET. it's two-and-a-half times larger than the regular signup promo:

If your horse wins the Kentucky Derby, you get a share of $1 million at DK Horse. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here:

Best Kentucky Derby betting promos

Here are several places to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

2026 Kentucky Derby longshots to target

Emerging Market (15-1)

Emerging Market, trained by Chad Brown, is the least seasoned horse in the Kentucky Derby, having only raced twice. But Emerging Market is 2 for 2 with Beyer Speed Figures of 90 or above each time. The last horse to race only twice before the Derby but go on to win was Leonatus back in 1883, so there are certainly obstacles to overcome.



However, having veteran jockey Flavien Prat in the saddle is a significant plus. In 16 Triple Crown starts, Prat has finished outside the superfecta only once. It is also worth noting that Prat chose this mount over Commandment, one of the top two favorites, which speaks volumes about his confidence in Emerging Market. This horse is a live longshot with tons of upside on Saturday. You can bet Emerging Market at FanDuel Racing now, where new users can bet $5 and get a $25 racing bonus:

Potente (20-1)

An upset win by Potente on Saturday would give trainer Bob Baffert the most Kentucky Derby victories of all time with seven. The colt was purchased for a staggering $2.4 million in August 2024, so the expectations have always been high. His Beyer Speed Figures have increased from 79 to 89 to 95, which is an encouraging trend heading into the biggest race of the year.



Potente was somewhat disappointing as the 6-5 favorite in the Santa Anita Derby, finishing second behind fellow Derby entrant So Happy. But it is tough to count out Baffert's success in this race, as few trainers in history have been more dangerous when they show up at Churchill Downs. You can bet on Potente at 1/ST BET and get a special $500 sign up bonus with the promo code 500BET:

Danon Bourbon (20-1)

No horse from Japan has ever won the Kentucky Derby, though Forever Young came extremely close two years ago. This Kentucky-bred star sold for $450,000 in April 2024 at auction and has lived up to expectations despite racing across the world. He has won all three of his starts by margins of 10, 5 and 3.5 lengths, and he will be making his first start going left-handed. With a large price on race day, he is worth including in a five-horse trifecta box. You can bet Danon Bourbon now at TwinSpires and get an exclusive $400 sign-up bonus for the 2026 Kentucky Derby with the offer code CBSSPORTS, double what's available to the general public:

2026 Kentucky Derby favorites

Renegade (4-1)

Renegade is the current favorite for the 2026 Run for the Roses, and it's easy to see why he's the 2026 Kentucky Derby favorite. The Todd Pletcher trainee has had a standout 2026, including a big win in the Arkansas Derby. Pletcher will try to win his third Kentucky Derby and his first since 2017 when Always Dreaming won with a time of 2:03:59. Renegade doesn't boast the same elite Beyer speed numbers as other top 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders like Further Ado or Commandment, but he's a known finisher. One potential issue will be his starting position. No horse has won from post position No. 1 since 1986, so Renegade will try to buck that trend on Saturday.

Further Ado (6-1)

While Further Ado is slightly behind Renegade in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, he might be the horse worth backing over the Arkansas Derby winner when it comes to some of the intangibles. Further Ado has the fastest Beyer Speed Figure (106) in the field and is being steered by jockey John Velazquez, who has three Derby wins under his belt. His most recent triumph was in 2020 with Authentic, who was trained by Baffert. When compared to Renegade, Further Ado has a more proven jockey and a better starting position in this year's Run for the Roses. If he can avoid a poor start and reaches his top speed, he'll be hard to catch down the stretch.

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.

SportsLine also has Kentucky Derby 2026 picks from long-time horse racing journalist Gene Menez, who had $1,045 win last year and SportsLine racing analyst Michelle Yu, who hit the exacta in last year's Kentucky Derby, offers her picks, wagers and analysis for the first leg of the Triple Crown.