The 2026 Kentucky Derby weather forecast could create ideal conditions leading up to the 6:57 p.m. ET post time on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby 2026 will be cool with stretches of clouds and sunshine, with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 42. There is only a 20 percent chance of rain. Winds will be out of the NNW at 9 m.p.h., making for ideal fast 2026 Kentucky Derby track conditions. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, and all five of his races have come on fast dirt tracks.

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Further Ado (6-1) and Commandment (6-1) are next on the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, and both have proven themselves worthy in these exact conditions. Are there 2026 Kentucky Derby longshot horses who are experienced in the fast conditions that you should back with your 2026 Kentucky Derby betting picks? The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2026 Kentucky Derby horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in fast conditions.

You can use their advice to make picks on Kentucky Derby betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET. You can also evaluate the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds to get the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby picks. Here are four Kentucky Derby horses to target, given the fast Churchill Downs track conditions.

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Here are several places to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Renegade (4-1)

The morning-line favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby has never run on anything but a fast track. Renegade, owned by Todd Pletcher, owns two wins, two second-place finishes, and a third across five career starts, all on fast dirt. His 98 Beyer Speed Figure in the 2026 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on March 28 is below the top numbers of several rivals in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field, but Renegade is a powerful late-running closer.

Veteran jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is the most accomplished 2026 Kentucky Derby jockey in the field and possesses an uncanny ability to find lanes and make a run at the perfect time. If he can stay out of trouble early, the 2026 Kentucky Derby could be his. You can bet Renegade at FanDuel Racing now. Bet $5 and score a $25 bonus for the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

Further Ado (6-1)

Further Ado could be the most compelling fast-track horse in the entire 2026 Kentucky Derby lineup with odds at 6-1. The Brad Cox-trained house crushed a star-studded field in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 4, winning by 11 lengths on a fast track and posting a 106 Beyer Speed Figure. This is the fastest figure speed of any horse heading into the Kentucky Derby 2026, and it came against legitimate competition. Irad Ortiz Jr. did pass on Further Ado to ride Renegade, which is a puzzling move as of now.

John Velasquez will be in the irons on Furher Ado, expect this Brad Cox-trained powerhouse to be near the lead entering the far turn and then unleash his full run at the top of the lane. If Further Ado can replicate his April 4 dominance in the 2026 Kentucky Derby, it's tough to see how any horse can beat him. You can bet Further Ado at 1/st BET. Use our exclusive code 500BET to get $500 signup bonus for the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

Commandment (6-1)

If you want the horse with the most fast-track wins in the field, the horse you're looking for in the 2026 Kentucky Derby is Commandment at (6-1). The Brad Cox-trained son of Into Mischief owns four wins in five career starts, and every one of them has come on a fast dirt track. His Grade II Fountain of Youth win at Gulfstream Park came with a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, then he backed that up with 100 Beyer when he won the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream on March 28. Commandment has a blue-blood pedigree perfectly suited for Churchill Downs, with his sire, Into Mischief, previously producing three Kentucky Derby winners.

He will be ridden by jockey Luis Saez, expect Commandment to settle midpack early and aim at the leaders in the deep stretch. At 6-1 odds in the 2026 Kentucky Derby, Commandment is one of the best values on a fast track. You can bet Commandment now at TwinSpires and get a CBS-only $400 sign-up bonus for the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

How to make 2026 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 12 Derby-Oaks doubles.



SportsLine also has Kentucky Derby 2026 picks from long-time horse racing journalist Gene Menez, who had $1,045 win last year and SportsLine racing analyst Michelle Yu, who hit the exacta in last year's Kentucky Derby, offers her picks, wagers and analysis for the first leg of the Triple Crown.