Whether you've been following since November or just tuning in for March, making 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks is a tradition, and the seemingly unpredictable March Madness upsets and March Madness Cinderella runs are a significant reason for that. Two years ago, 11-seed North Carolina State made a Cinderella run all the way to the Final Four, busting millions of March Madness brackets along the way. Are there 2026 NCAA Tournament sleepers you should eye for a shocking run when filling out 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions?

The majority of 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks will feature the No. 1 seeds in each region - Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Florida - going on deep runs for March Madness 2026. Before making any 2026 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91 percent of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past seven tournaments. It was all over UConn's championship run two years ago and nailed 12 teams in the Sweet 16 last year. It also correctly predicted all four Final Four teams in 2025.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Now, with the 2026 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2026 March Madness Cinderella teams to watch out for

One potential 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket buster is the Akron Zips. The 12th-seeded Zips, who have very strong guard play, certainly have the pieces to make some noise in the March Madness bracket. Their bracket draw also helps their case. They get No. 5 Texas Tech in the first round, and the Red Raiders have been trending down since losing star JT Toppin (knee) for the season. They went just 3-4 in the seven games since that injury, and they enter the NCAA Tournament 2026 off a non-competitive 75-53 loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament. Looking a bit ahead, Akron could draw No. 4 Alabama, a team dealing with legal uncertainty surrounding second-leading scorer Aden Holloway, in the second round, opening a clear path to the second weekend for the Zips.

Another potential double-digit darling for 2026 March Madness is the High Point Panthers. The No. 12 seed in the West Region enters on a 14-game winning streak and as the Big Sky champion. High Point is coming off a program-record 30-win season at 30-4 overall. The Panthers have increased their win total in each of the last four years from 14 to 27 to 29 to now 30. The Panthers are coming off their second straight Big Sky title, and they challenged Purdue last year as a No. 13 seed before falling, 75-63, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. High Point is 22-1 over its last 23 games, and the Panthers should be plenty confident entering March Madness.

Another Cinderella team to watch for is the California Baptist Lancers. The No. 13 seed from the East Region enters March Madness as one of the hottest teams in the nation, going 15-2 over its last 17 games and as the Western Athletic Conference champions. California Baptist is in just its eighth year as a Division I program, and the Lancers have only had one losing season during that time. Dominique Daniels Jr., a 5-foot-10 senior guard, is fifth in the nation in scoring at 23.2 points per game, and when a dynamic guard gets hot at the right time, a Cinderella team can emerge. Check out more of the model's 2026 Cinderella picks and full 2026 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2026 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that called all four Final Four teams in 2025.