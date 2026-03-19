The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed, and fans are filling out March Madness bracket picks before the first game tips at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Duke is the No. 1 overall seed after winning the ACC regular season and tournament titles, led by star freshman Cameron Boozer. Arizona, Michigan and defending national champion Florida are the other No. 1 seeds in the 2026 March Madness bracket. All four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four last season, so the top seeds could be popular picks to reach Indianapolis again this year.

With so many factors to consider when building a March Madness bracket strategy, fans will look for new ways to gain an edge. 2026 March Madness AI picks are gaining traction this year, joining 2026 NCAA Tournament expert picks as popular tools to assist in filling out brackets. There are plenty of ways to get NCAA bracket advice, but after you consult any NCAA Tournament AI predictions, see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's computer simulation is not AI-generated, but two years ago it nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida. Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including calling both 9-seeds that advanced in the first round, No. 12 Colorado State over No. 5 Memphis, and No. 6 BYU advancing to the Sweet 16. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past seven tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has also nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run in 2024. It called 12 teams in the Sweet 16 and correctly predicted all four Final Four teams a year ago.

You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say. Now, here are AI-generated bracket predictions and a look at what SportsLine's proven model thinks of them.

Top 2026 March Madness AI picks



March Madness AI picks from Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot has identified potential NCAA Tournament upsets among its March Madness AI picks. In the first round, it likes 11 VCU to topple 6 North Carolina, 12 Akron to knock off 5 Texas Tech and 13 Hofstra to upend 4 Alabama. The Akron vs. Texas Tech matchup is a popular one considering the lengthy history of 12-seeds upsetting 5-seeds, as four have done so over the last two years. Of Akron, Microsoft Copilot labels it "a mid-major with upset potential due to elite defense."

SportsLine's model acknowledges Akron's defense, which has propelled Akron to a 10-game win streak. However, the team has struggled against higher-level competition, going 0-3 this season against NCAA tournament teams, with an average margin of defeat of 10.3 points. History also isn't on the side of the Zips, who are 0-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Just three teams in March Madness history have played more tournament games without a single victory. SportsLine's model forecasts a double-digit loss for Akron in its first-round matchup versus 5-seed Texas Tech. See the full 2026 March Madness optimized brackets at SportsLine right now to get an edge in your bracket pool.

March Madness AI picks from Google Gemini

Google Gemini has its profile of March Madness Cinderellas from its NCAA Tournament AI picks that could have lengthy runs. It identifies double-digit seeds 10 Santa Clara, 11 South Florida, 12 High Point and 12 Northern Iowa as teams who could be bracket busters. Of the 11-seed USF Bulls, Gemini says "A well-oiled machine that hasn't lost since January, the Bulls lead the nation in free-throw rate and feature elite shooters Wes Enis and Joseph Pinion."

SportsLine's model is aware that USF does indeed attempt the most free throws per game in the nation, but high volume doesn't mean high efficiency. The Bulls aren't even in the top 100 teams in Division I in terms of FT% as they leave lots of points on the board. Also, while USF ranks third in the country in offensive rebounds, you can only create offensive boards via missed shots. South Florida ranks 261st in FG% and 225th in 3P%. With defensive intensity rising a notch in March Madness, South Florida's lack of shooting will keep it from even winning one NCAA Tournament game, per the SportsLine model. See the full Optimal and Upset 2026 March Madness brackets at SportsLine right now.

March Madness AI picks from ChatGPT

ChatGPT has a pair of 1-seeds winning their regions, plus a 2-seed and a surprising No. 6 seed. Its Final Four predictions are 1 Duke, 1 Arizona, 2 Houston and 6 Tennessee. Of the Volunteers advancing from the Midwest Region, which has No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Iowa State in it, ChatGPT says "defense travels," as the Vols rank in the top-2 of the SEC in points allowed, field goal percentage allowed and steals.

SportsLine's model isn't nearly as high on Tennessee as ChatGPT, projecting that the Vols get knocked out in the first round by the play-in winner between SMU and Miami (OH). Tennessee has its worst NCAA Tournament seed (6) under head coach Rick Barnes since 2014 after losing four of its last six games. The Vols are 18-0 when allowing fewer than 70 points, but they went just 4-11 in their other 15 contests. They also struggled to close out games throughout the season, and that could become even trickier given the pressure of the Big Dance. See which 2026 March Madness upsets to target here before you lock in any pool picks.

How to make 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And who does the SportsLine model predict as its Cinderellas, teams on upset alert, and who makes the Final Four? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features two mammoth upsets in the first round, including one by a No. 14 seed, and see which 6-seed makes the Sweet 16, all from the model that nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.