The field for the 2026 Preakness Stakes is set after Monday evening's post position draw. Fans of the Kentucky Derby will recognize a few names, headlined by Ocelli, who delivered a surprising third-place finish in the Run for the Roses. Fellow Derby runners Incredibolt and Robusta are also in. Surprise Kentucky Derby champion Golden Tempo is sitting out this Triple Crown race.

Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, but not at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

With construction ongoing at the historic track, the Preakness is moved to Laurel Park, 30 miles south of the usual spot. Iron Honor is at 9-2 Preakness Stakes odds, the favorite among the 11 Preakness Stakes horses. Before making any 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 21 Preakness winners, including 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and nailed Journalism as the 2025 Preakness winner. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

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Now, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes field now set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Napoleon Solo, even though he's a longer shot at 8-1. He had an impressive 2025, breaking his maiden at Saratoga in August and then winning the Grade-I Champagne Stakes in October. He hasn't been as strong in 2026, however, finishing fifth in both the Wood Memorial and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Demling, however, was not discouraged by his run at the Wood Memorial, and is still backing him as a top-5 contender at the Preakness Stakes 2026. "The son of Liam's Map will likely be near the front of the pack; he finished fifth in the Wood Memorial and is not without a shot to hit the board," Demling told SportsLine. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Another surprise: He's fading Chip Honcho, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-1. He did finish second at the Risen Star Stakes and won the Gun Runner Stakes, but a fifth-place finish at the Louisiana Derby brings some concerns about his ability to compete against this field.

"Trainer Steve Asmussen felt like the Derby was too much for the son of Connect. But does he fit any better with this group?" Demling said. See which other horses to fade at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an epic double-digit longshot "with a chance" to win it all. Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds