The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes and second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown is upon us. Saturday's post time from Laurel Park in Laurel, Md., is set for 6:50 p.m. ET. The event won't be held at its normal venue of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore because the track is undergoing a $400 million makeover.

Iron Honor enters as the 9-2 favorite, followed by Taj Mahal, Chip Honcho and Incredibolt, all at 5-1. Ocelli is at 6-1, while Napoleon Solo is at 8-1. Before making any 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 21 Preakness winners, including 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and nailed Journalism as the 2025 Preakness winner. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

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Now, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes field now set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Napoleon Solo, even though he's a longer shot at 8-1. Napoleon Solo won his first two career races, including the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Aqueduct.

The last two races, Napoleon has faltered, taking fifth in both with diminished speed figures. Still, Demling admits he's had his eye on this horse since the beginning of his career, and is excited to see him in the Preakness Stakes 2026. "I like that he arrived a bit early to get a feel for the track. ... He's not impossible if he gets the trip." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Another surprise: He's fading Chip Honcho, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-1. After starting his career fast, the son of Connect has hit a rough patch. He is coming off his worst start of his career, where he finished fifth at the 2026 Louisiana Derby on March 21. Chip Honcho opened his career with a second-place finish at the MSW at Keeneland in October.

He followed that up with back-to-back wins, including at the 2025 Gun Runner in December. He slipped to fourth at the 2026 Lecomte, before taking second at February's 2026 Risen Star. He appears to be in a downward trend. Demling isn't confident he can regain his original form and is shying away from the colt. See which other horses to fade at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an epic double-digit longshot "with a chance" to win it all. Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds