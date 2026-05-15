Post positions don't attract as much attention for the Preakness as they do for the Kentucky Derby, but one post in the middle of the gate stands out from the rest. Entering the 2026 Preakness Stakes, the No. 6 post has both the most winners (17) and best win rate (14.9%) of any starting position. Chip Honcho drew the 6-post for the Preakness Stakes 2026 as he'll look to give trainer Steve Asmussen his third victory at The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

Laurel Park in Maryland will host the 2026 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, with an approximate post time of 6:50 p.m. ET. Chip Honcho (5-1) is among a trio of horses listed at 5-1, alongside Taj Mahal, who drew the rail, and Incredibolt. Iron Honor (9-2) is the favorite in the Preakness Stakes odds as he looks to become the first winner from the 9-post in 14 years. Before making any 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 21 Preakness winners, including 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and nailed Journalism as the 2025 Preakness winner. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

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Now, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes field now set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Napoleon Solo at 8-1. The horse was undefeated across two races as a juvenile but has since placed fifth in both starts in his 3-year-old season. However, the horse has a number of things in his favor, including being sired by Liam's Map, who won multiple G1 races, including one at the 2015 Breeders' Cup. Napoloeon Solo's damsire, Scat Daddy, was also a multi-time G1 winner.

Napoleon Solo also has an Equibase Speed Figure of 99, which is tied with Ocelli for the highest in the 2026 Preakness Stakes field. The former is a pace-setting type of horse who should be near the front of the pack. Demling believes he has a chance to recapture the form he displayed as a juvenile, saying that Napoleon Solo "is not without a shot to hit the board." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Another surprise: He's fading Chip Honcho, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-1. The horse is 0 for 3 over his last three starts, with just one of those being an ITM finish. He finished fifth in his last race at the Louisiana Derby, which is the exact same distance as the Preakness Stakes. Chip Honcho will also have to adjust to extended rest, and potentially rust, as he'll be coming off nearly a two-month break after racing once a month from October 2025 thru March 2026.

The horse is trained by two-time Preakness winner Steve Asmussen, but it's been a while since Asmussen was in the winner's circle. The Hall of Famer last won in 2009, while he's 0 for 13 with Preakness starters since then. He's had as many horses finish ninth or worse (four) as he's had ITM finishes over this stretch as Demling as steering clear of Chip Honcho with Preakness Stakes picks. See which other horses to fade at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an epic double-digit longshot "with a chance" to win it all. Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds