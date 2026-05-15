Chip Honcho placed in the top two in four of his first five starts, but it's his last race which stands out to many when configuring horse racing bets for the 2026 Preakness Stakes. The horse's last start was a fifth place at the Louisiana Derby, which is notable because that derby is the same exact distance as the 2026 Preakness Stakes. They both measure in at 1 3/16 miles, as Chip Honcho had his worst finish in his longest race, which will undoubtedly factor into many a Preakness Stakes betting strategy.

Despite that placement, the horse is still at 5-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds, trailing only Iron Honor (9-2). Other horses at single digits include Incredibolt (5-1), Taj Mahal (5-1), Ocelli (6-1) and Napoleon Solo (8-1). Post time is Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET from Laurel Park. Before making any 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 21 Preakness winners, including 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and nailed Journalism as the 2025 Preakness winner. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

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Now, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes field now set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2026 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Napoleon Solo at 8-1. The horse was undefeated across two races as a juvenile but has since placed fifth in both starts in his 3-year-old season. However, the horse has a number of things in his favor, including being sired by Liam's Map, who won multiple G1 races, including one at the 2015 Breeders' Cup. Napoloeon Solo's damsire, Scat Daddy, was also a multi-time G1 winner.

Napoleon Solo also has an Equibase Speed Figure of 99, which is tied with Ocelli for the highest in the 2026 Preakness Stakes field. The former is a pace-setting type of horse who should be near the front of the pack. Demling believes he has a chance to recapture the form he displayed as a juvenile, saying that Napoleon Solo "is not without a shot to hit the board." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Another surprise: He's fading Chip Honcho, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-1. The Steve Asmussen-trained horse had a great start to his race career, taking first or second in each of his first three races, and he did finish second at the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes on Valentine's Day, besting Kentucky Derby champion Rising Tempo.

But while Chip Honcho has had steady speed ratings over his career, it hasn't seen a steady increase with added experience or higher level of competition. Demling is keeping an eye on Chip Honcho, but at 5-1 Preakness Stakes odds, he likes other contenders a little more. See which other horses to fade at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an epic double-digit longshot "with a chance" to win it all. Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds