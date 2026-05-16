2026 Preakness Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results for the second leg of the Triple Crown

The field of 14 horses will compete at a new venue in Maryland on Saturday afternoon

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The second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown commences on Saturday when a full field of 14 horses leaves the starting gate in the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park in Maryland. For the first time since 1908, the Preakness will not be held at its traditional home of Pimlico Race Course because that track is being rebuilt. Instead, the race is being held at Laurel, about a 28-mile drive south of Pimlico.

Since the connections of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo have decided to skip the Preakness and point to the Belmont Stakes in three weeks, Saturday's race does not have a clear-cut favorite. The Chad Brown-trained Iron Honor has been installed as the 9-2 favorite on the morning line, but he is one of five horses listed between 9-2 and 6-1. The others are Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1).

Post time for the $2 million Preakness Stakes is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back?  Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 16
Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET
Location: Laurel Park -- Laurel, Maryland
TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

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@PreaknessStakes via Twitter
May 16, 2026, 7:28 PM
May. 16, 2026, 3:28 pm EDT
 
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Incredibolt, Taj Mahal vie for Preakness Stakes favoritism

With less than five hours remaining until the starting gate opens for the Preakness Stakes, the battle to be the favorite is shaping up to be a two-horse race.

Both Virginia Derby winner Incredibolt and local hero Taj Mahal are listed at 5-1 in the updated Preakness odds. Technically Taj Mahal is the slight favorite by virtue of having attracted more money ($587,430 to Incredibolt's $547,304). But, as this blog said this morning, Incredibolt is the slight favorite based on the Black-Eyed Susan-Preakness will-pays, so much can change in the hours leading up to the race.

Here are the current odds for Preakness Stakes 151:

1Taj Mahal5
2Ocelli9
3Crupper24
4Robusta25
5Talkin9
6Chip Honcho11
7The Hell We Did8
8Bull by the Horns16
9Iron Honor9
10Napoleon Solo9
11Corona de Oro17
12Incredibolt5
13Great White7
14Pretty Boy Miah25
Gene Menez
May 16, 2026, 7:23 PM
May. 16, 2026, 3:23 pm EDT
 
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Obliteration wins Chick Lang Stakes, targets 3-year-old sprints

In what could be a sign of things to come, the Steve Asmussen-trained Obliteration cruised to a victory in the Chick Lang Stakes on the Preakness Stakes day undercard on Saturday. A stakes winner at 2 last year, Obliteration entered race off a second place effort in the Saudi Derby in February. But this speedy son of Violence did not seem to have any issue returning from the Middle East and cutting back in distance to six furlongs.

"[We] expect to have a huge year in the one-turn races with Obliteration this year, and I think this was the first step in that," Asmussen told NBC's Nick Luck after the race.

Obliteration will be pointed next to the Woody Stephens Stakes on the Belmont Stakes day undercard.

Gene Menez
May 16, 2026, 7:00 PM
May. 16, 2026, 3:00 pm EDT
 
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Hazlewood has won three of first six races

Jockey Yedsit Hazlewood is on fire to start the Preakness Stakes day card. The Laurel Park-based rider has won three of the first six races, and none of those was the favorite. He won Race 1 aboard Boujee Bubbles ($10), Race 3 aboard Limo ($11.40) and the Sir Barton Stakes aboard Big Cuddle ($12.80).

Hazlewood has only one more mount the rest of the card: Love Yourself (6-1) in the 14th and final race.

Gene Menez
May 16, 2026, 5:47 PM
May. 16, 2026, 1:47 pm EDT
 
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Napoleon Solo connections combine to win Race 5

Trainer Chad Summers and jockey Paco Lopez combined to win Race 5 at Laurel Park with I Love Giraffes. The horse beat Mambo Queen by a long neck.

Summers and Lopez hope that's not the only victory for them today. The trainer and jockey will team up in the Preakness Stakes on Napoleon Solo, a brilliantly quick horse with early speed who's 8-1 in the morning line. He is currently 9-1 in early wagering for the race.

Post time for the Preakness is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Gene Menez
May 16, 2026, 5:16 PM
May. 16, 2026, 1:16 pm EDT
 
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Incredibolt likely post-time favorite based on will-pays

Post time for the Preakness Stakes is not until 7:01 p.m. ET, but early betting already has given a hint as to what horse will leave the gate as the favorite.

Marshall Gramm—a horse owner, champion horseplayer and a professor of economics at Rhodes College—has calculated the imputed odds for the Preakness based on the Black-Eyed Susan-Preakness Stakes will-pays. And his calculations say that Incredibolt will be the favorite for the Preakness, at 3.3-1. (He was the co-second choice on the morning line, at 5-1.) Incredibolt is coming off a sixth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Taj Mahal, the local horse who's a perfect 3-for-3, is projected to be the second choice, at 4.9-1. Iron Honor, who was the 9-2 favorite on the morning line, will be the third choice, at 5.7-1.

Here are the Gramm's imputed odds for every horse in the Preakness:

Incredibolt3.3
Taj Mahal4.9
Iron Honor5.7
Napoleon Solo7.3
Ocelli7.4
Chip Honcho9.0
The Hell We Did11.4
Talkin11.9
Corona de Oro22.3
Pretty Boy Miah24.8
Great White26.5
Bull by the Horns45.3
Crupper49.6
Robusta50.0
Gene Menez
May 16, 2026, 2:00 PM
May. 16, 2026, 10:00 am EDT
 
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Happy Preakness Stakes day

Preakness Stakes day has arrived, and a beautiful spring day will greet the 4,800 fans who will be in attendance. The forecast calls for sunny skies, zero chance of precipitation and temperatures in the mid-80s. The temperature will be around 80 at post time for the Preakness Stakes (7:01 p.m. ET post time), which is the 13th race on the 14-horse card.

Racing kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET with a turf sprint.

Gene Menez
May 16, 2026, 1:13 PM
May. 16, 2026, 9:13 am EDT
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