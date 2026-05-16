2026 Preakness Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results for the second leg of the Triple Crown

The second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown commences on Saturday when a full field of 14 horses leaves the starting gate in the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park in Maryland. For the first time since 1908, the Preakness will not be held at its traditional home of Pimlico Race Course because that track is being rebuilt. Instead, the race is being held at Laurel, about a 28-mile drive south of Pimlico.

Since the connections of Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo have decided to skip the Preakness and point to the Belmont Stakes in three weeks, Saturday's race does not have a clear-cut favorite. The Chad Brown-trained Iron Honor has been installed as the 9-2 favorite on the morning line, but he is one of five horses listed between 9-2 and 6-1. The others are Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1).

Post time for the $2 million Preakness Stakes is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 16

Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Location: Laurel Park -- Laurel, Maryland

TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock (subscription required)