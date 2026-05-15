The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, runs at Laurel Park in Maryland this Saturday at 6:50 p.m. However, horse racing's big trifecta won't be awarded this season because Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo won't be among the competitors. In fact, just three horses from the Derby field -- Great White, Incredibolt and Ocelot -- will run in the Preakness. Great White was a late scratch at Churchill Downs and will hope to actually get out of the gate this time.

Iron Honor is the favorite for the 2026 Preakness Stakes at 9-2, while Chip Honcho, Incredibolt and Taj Mahal are all 5-1. Before making any 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, you'll want to see the 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions from SportsLine's Michelle Yu.

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She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. In August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic, and in March 2026 she nailed the Renegade-Silent Tactic-Taptastic trifecta in the Arkansas Derby.

Now, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is really high on Taj Mahal this week, as the horse is 3 for 3 in his career at Laurel Park. That inside knowledge is what gives Taj Mahal the edge (and why he's one of the favorites). Taj Mahal "is certainly a horse for the course, having notched all three lifetime wins over this track," Yu said. He is starting on the inside rail, but 12 horses have won the Preakness from that spot.

The Brittany Russell trained colt is coming off an 8¼-length victory in the Federico Tesio Stakes. "He isn't inching out these wins," Yu tells SportsLine, "he's winning going away." The horse racing expert thinks there's a good chance another female trainer can win after Cherie DeVaux made history in leading Golden Tempo to the Derby victory two weeks ago. She was the first woman to win the Derby, and no female trainer has won the Preakness Stakes. See which other 2026 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

Another one of Yu's surprising Preakness Stakes picks: She is not taking Iron Honor as her top win contender. Yu says the Gotham Stakes winner "really faltered" in his last outing and isn't convinced that this race's length will play to Iron Honor's strengths. She says trainer Chad Brown's horse is "lightly raced." Yu has identifed better value elsewhere in the field. See which other horses to fade at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who is in "super shape." She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who is "sneaky." She's sharing which 2026 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2026 Preakness Stakes? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Preakness Stakes, and find out.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions