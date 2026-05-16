Iron Honor enters the 2026 Preakness Stakes as the betting favorite at 9-2 in the latest Preakness Stakes odds, but the 2026 Kentucky Derby showed horse racing fans that anything can happen on the track once the gates open. There won't be a Triple Crown opportunity since Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo won't be competing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, but fans and bettors can still take in the 151st running of the event at 7:01 p.m. ET from Laurel Park in Laurel, Md.

Chip Honcho, Incredibolt, and Taj Mahal are expected to be the top challengers to Iron Honor, with the trio all priced at 5-1, while Ocelli (6-1) and Napolean Solo (8-1) aren't far behind. Before making any 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Gene Menez.

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A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet. In 2024, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In last year's Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed his horse racing betting advice could be way up.

Now, Menez has handicapped the 2026 Preakness Stakes field and revealed his picks. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2026 Preakness Stakes picks: Menez is fading Iron Honor, the 9-2 favorite. Perhaps it's the Derby longshot winner which is giving Menez pause regarding Iron Honor, the favorite to win the 2026 Preakness Stakes. However, it is concerning to see the horse finish in seventh at the Wood Memorial on April 4 after winning the Gotham Stakes in Feb. 2026 and Maiden Special Weight in Dec. 2025. Even though trainer Chad Brown has two Preakness wins in his lengthy career, Iron Honor's recent setback is enough for Menez to fade him in Saturday's event. See who to back at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Menez is high on The Hell We Did, a longshot at 15-1. He's finished first or second in all four career races. He had not gone longer than six furlongs until the Lexington Stakes on April 11. However, he handled that 1 1/16-mile run well, finishing second ahead of fellow Preakness entry Corona de Oro. The Hell We Did drew post no. 7, which has the second-highest winning percentage of all time in the Preakness Stakes, and has produced three winners since 2000.

"He will be making his third start off the layoff, which is normally a horse's best," Menez said. "He has been training at Laurel for two weeks and has impressed trackside observers with how he has looked in the mornings. One even called him a 'monster.'" See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Menez's top pick is a horse who was "brilliantly fast." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is "finally fit." Menez is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who had a $1,045 payout at last year's race.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds