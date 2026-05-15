The second leg of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown takes place on Saturday afternoon in Maryland. The 2026 Preakness Stakes sees a nearly brand new field from the set of horses that competed for the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago with only Incredibolt a holdover. That means Golden Tempo, the 2026 Kentucky Derby winner, will not race and there will be no Triple Crown winner this year.

The 2026 Preakness will be contended at Laurel Park once again as the traditional home of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore continues renovations. The 14 horses in the field at the Preakness will be running for the coveted Woodlawn Vase and the winner's share of the $2 million purse -- the same prize pool the Preakness has had since 2024.

The winner of Saturday's race will take home $1.2 million, while the rest of the top five will split the remainder of the purse.

2026 Preakness Stakes purse, payouts

1st: $1,200,000

2nd: $400,000

3rd: $220,000

4th: $120,000

5th: $60,000

Traditionally, 80% of that goes to the horse's owner (or owners), while 10% goes to the trainer and the final 10% goes to the jockey.

Cherie DeVaux, who became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, will not have a horse in the Preakness, but Golden Tempo jockey Jose Ortiz will be back in the saddle in Maryland. Two weeks after he took home $310,000 for his efforts riding Golden Tempo to the win at the Kentucky Derby, he will be on one of the favorites at Laurel Park with Chip Honcho and hopes to add another six-figure payday this weekend.

2026 Preakness Stakes post positions, odds, jockeys and trainers

1. Taj Mahal (5-1): Sheldon Russell; Brittany Russell

2. Ocelli (6-1): Tyler Gaffalione; Whit Beckman

3. Crupper (30-1): Junior Alvarado; Donnie Von Hemel

4. Robusta (30-1): Rafael Bejarano; Doug O'Neill

5. Talkin (20-1): Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Danny Gargan

6. Chip Honcho (5-1): Jose Ortiz; Steven Asmussen

7. The Hell We Did (15-1): Luis Saez; Todd Fincher

8. Bull by the Horns (30-1): Micah Husbands; Saffie Joseph, Jr.

9. Iron Honor (9/2): Flavien Prat; Chad Brown

10. Napoleon Solo (8-1): Joel Rosario; Chad Summers

11. Corono de Oro (30-1): John Velazquez; Dallas Stewart

12. Incredibolt (5-1): Jaime Torre; Riley Mott

13. Great White (15-1): Alex Achard; John Ennis

14. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1): Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Jeremiah Englehart

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.