2026 Preakness Stakes results: Napoleon Solo wins in trainer's Triple Crown race debut

Napoleon Solo, a brilliantly fast 2-year-old whose struggles this year kept him out of the Kentucky Derby, returned to top form on Saturday and won the 2026 Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park outside Baltimore. Trained by Chad Summers, Napoleon Solo tracked early pacesetter Taj Mahal through fast fractions of 22.66 and 44.66 seconds. The gray colt took over the lead around the far turn and held off the Chad Brown-trained Iron Honor for the victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Sent off at more than 7-1, Napoleon Solo paid $17.80 to win. Taj Mahal, the local hope who was the post time favorite at 9-2, finished 10th, more than 13 lengths behind.

Full 2026 Preakness Stakes results

Win: Napoleon Solo

Place: Iron Honor

Show: Chip Honcho

Ocelli

Incredibolt

Bull by the Horns

The Hell We Did

Great White

Robusta

Taj Mahal

Corona de Oro

Talkin

Crupper

Pretty Boy Miah

Napoleon Solo emerged on the Triple Crown trail in October when he won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes by more than 6 lengths and earning a 95 Beyer Speed Figure in the process. Summers, who had never had a runner in a Triple Crown race until Saturday, elected to bypass last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile, even though the horse would've been one of the favorites, to get him ready for a 3-year-old campaign.

But Napoleon Solo was short on fitness in his first start of the year, the Fountain of Youth Stakes, and finished fifth. He then set a hot pace in the Wood Memorial and faded, finishing fifth again.

Perhaps that was the best thing for this former $40,000 purchase, who was able to regroup after the Wood and train for the Preakness. He had four workouts between the Wood and the second leg of the Triple Crown and impressed trackside observers with how he was working in the mornings.

And, now, the question will be whether Napoleon Solo will run in the Belmont Stakes in three weeks at Saratoga Race Course.